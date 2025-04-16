& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Autodesk Imagine Awards recognize customers & projects that exemplify the spirit of creativity, collaboration, and design. The awards are presented to exceptional contributors across the fields of architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, media and entertainment and education excellence.
Submissions open: Now
Submissions close: June 5, 2025
Winner notifications via email: July 10, 2025
Winners announced: Autodesk Imagine Awards Live, August 6, 2025
Autodesk Imagine Awards 2025 is going to celebrate excellence across AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), D&M (Design & Manufacturing), M&E (Media & Entertainment) and Education Excellence industry categories.
We owe it all to innovators—those that create everything from homes to high rises to roads and highways. We want to highlight the contribution of these innovators as we take the time to look back and thank you for years of innovation, excellence, and transforming our world for the better.
Today’s design and manufacturing companies are pushing the boundaries of change, leading to extraordinary outcomes. The Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing group shares a vision with these customers who are exploring bold opportunities with technology. We congratulate this inspiring collection of innovators whose transformational changes are making a lasting impact on the world.
The Autodesk Media & Entertainment team works with customers who create innovative 3D art and design across design visualization, film/TV and VFX, and gaming industries. We’re excited to congratulate these inspiring organisations who demonstrate visionary creative approaches, produce high-calibre work and who engage in active community participation.
Today’s classrooms are where the next generation of designers, makers, and innovators are learning the skillsets, toolsets, and mindsets to prepare them for future of work. We appreciate the institutions, educators, and faculty mentors who ensure their students are industry ready.
All entries need to be submitted before 5 June 2025 at 11:59PM India (GMT+05:30), winners will be selected based on top three submissions for each category. Winners will be announced on 6 Aug 2025. Read the detailed T&Cs below:
Program Description
The Autodesk Imagine Awards 2025 (the “AEC/D&M/M&E Imagine Awards ", “Competition”, “Contest”, or “Promotion”) is a skills-based competition presented by Autodesk Inc. (the “Sponsor”) that recognizes projects and people within India that embrace the future of making with the use of Autodesk software in AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), D&M (Design & Manufacturing), M&E (Media & Entertainment) and AEX (Autodesk Education Experiences) industry. This year’s competition includes industry categories in AEC, D&M and M&E. The category award titles are as follows:
AEC
D&M
M&E
Education
Projects may be submitted for consideration by completing an Official Entry Form (the “Project Entry”) at www.imagineawards.in. (the “Contest Site”). The person designated as the team leader on the Project Entry must be a representative of the Organization/Firm named on the Project Entry and must have the authority to represent and bind the Organization/Firm with respect to the Project Entry, and will be referred to herein as the “Entrant” or “Team Leader.” All Entrants are subject to the conditions and limitations on eligibility set forth in these Official Rules.
All shortlisted entries will be announced through an offline gala awards ceremony event on 6 August 2025 and published on Autodesk India official LinkedIn & Facebook page by 31 October 2025.
Program Timing
Entry submission into the Contest begins at 12:00:01 AM India(GMT+05:30) on 14 April 2025 and ends 5 June 2025 at 11:59:59 PM India(GMT+05:30) (the “Entry Period”). The Administrator’s clock is the official timekeeping device for this Contest. There are a series of Contest-related events that will start and end on or about the dates noted in the events calendar below:
Project Entry submission
12:00:01 AM India(GMT+05:30) on 14 April 2025 - 11:59:59 PM India(GMT+05:30) on 5 June 2025
Judges selection of project
12:00:01 AM India(GMT+05:30) on 15 June 2025 - 11:59:59 PM India(GMT+05:30) on 15 July 2025
Winner Announcement - 6 August 2025
Program Process
Beginning 14 April 2025, visit the registration page and follow the instructions to secure your contest spot. Once you have submitted your particulars, you may start a Project Entry. All Project Entries must be submitted via the official email and received by 11:59:59 PM India(GMT+05:30) on 5 June 2025. All Project Entries must comply with all Requirements, Conditions of Entry, and the instructions set forth on the Contest Site (which are incorporated herein by reference). Determination of compliance will be in the sole discretion of the Sponsor/Judges/Administrator, whose decisions are final. Entrants may submit multiple Project Entries as long as it meets the category’s requirements; however, a Project Entry can only win once.
Project Entry Requirements
Each Project Entry must be complete and contain all required supporting information and Contest details, along with Project imagery/renderings/ photographs. Videos of the Project are encouraged but not required.
Imagery and Videos must adhere to the following requirements:
Autodesk Product Requirements:
The Project submitted must be created with at least one of the following Autodesk® software products and/or Autodesk® accepted previous versions of these products: Assemble, Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® AEC Collection, Autodesk® AutoCAD®, AutoCAD Architecture, AutoCAD Electrical, AutoCAD Map 3D, AutoCAD Mechanical, AutoCAD MEP, AutoCAD Plant 3D, AutoCAD Raster Design, AutoCAD mobile app, and AutoCAD web app, Autodesk® BIM 360® Build, Autodesk® BIM 360® Coordinate, Autodesk® BIM 360® Cost Management, Autodesk® BIM 360® Design, Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs, Autodesk® BIM 360® Field, Autodesk® BIM 360® Glue®, Autodesk® BIM 360® Layout, Autodesk® BIM 360® Ops, Autodesk® BIM 360® Plan, Autodesk® Build, Autodesk® Docs, Autodesk® BIM Collaborate, Autodesk® BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk® Takeoff, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, Autodesk® Dynamo Studio or Dynamo for Revit®, Autodesk® Fabrication Came™, Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™, Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep™, Autodesk® FormIt, Autodesk® InfraWorks®, Autodesk® Insight™, Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage, Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate, Autodesk® ReCap™ Pro, Autodesk® Rendering, Autodesk® Revit LT®, Autodesk® Revit®, Autodesk® Revit® Live, Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional, Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design, Autodesk® Vehicle Tracking, PlanGrid.
The Competition is open to Firms who are users of Autodesk software and work within the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction), D&M (Design & Manufacturing) and M&E (Media & Entertainment) industry sector. Entrant's respective Firm and Nominees must be domiciled in one of the following countries: India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka; and must have a commercial license for the requisite Autodesk software for their Project Entry prior to April 1, 2025. Entrant must have the authority to represent and bind the Organization/Firm named on the Project Entry. Entrant/Team Members/Nominees must be at least 18 years of age (and age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence). Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Autodesk Inc., the Co-Sponsors, Judges, Channel Partners, their affiliates, subsidiaries, promotion agencies, (collectively "Released Parties") and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each (whether related or not) are not eligible. For purposes of this Contest, the term "family member" is defined as spouse, partner, parent, legal guardian, in-law, grandparent, child, or grandchild. Also, ineligible to participate are any parties who are under any obligation, contractual or otherwise, that would prohibit the Entrant and/or Nominee from accepting a Prize/Award. Eligible projects only include completed projects within 3 years from 2025 (1st April'22 - 1st April '25). Students are ineligible to participate in this Contest.
Project Entries: Eligible Project Entries received will be judged by a pre-determined panel of industry judges to determine the top Project Entry. Judging will be based on the judging criteria, as outlined below (“Judging Criteria”). The top Project Entry with the highest score will be deemed as the award winner for each respective award title.
In the event of a tie at any point during the judging process, a judge determined by the Administrator in its sole discretion will evaluate the tied Entries based on the respective Judging Criteria to break the tie. The Panel of Judges' from Autodesk decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Contest.
Notification & Verification Process
Winners will be announced at Gala Awards Ceremony for the awards on 6 August 2025 and published on Autodesk India LinkedIn and Facebook page by 31 October 2025. Winners will also be notified via email. The Entrant named on the winning Project Entry will be required to sign and return to Administrator within seven (7) days of notification an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release and where legal, Publicity Release. Remaining Project Entries may be required to provide additional documentation to validate eligibility and/or execute additional documentation with regards to the use of the Entry materials, at the Administrator sole discretion. If it is determined that any Entry has not complied with these Official Rules, Administrator is unable to contact a potential Winner within a reasonable time period, potential Winner has failed to properly execute and return any required documents within the specified time period, or has made false statements, or if a potential Winner declines the prize, then such Entry will be disqualified and the Finalist with the next highest-scoring Entry will be notified, time permitting. Administrator/Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any potential Winner/Finalist at any time, in their sole discretion, in the event circumstances arise that would constitute a breach of these Official Rules or otherwise.
Prizes / Awards
The contest prize is provided by Autodesk on “as is” basis and shall be governed by the applicable agreement from the Sponsors. Receivers shall take sole responsibility for determining, obtaining, and complying with all third-party terms. Autodesk will have no responsibility for and makes no representations and warranties regarding any third-party products and/or services.
If the customer is an organization, the prize (or award) is provided to the organization, instead of the individual persons of the customer. The individual employee is accepting the prize in accordance with their employer’s policy. Handling the importation and associated duty / taxes / individual income tax (if any) or other charges will be borne by the receiver.
Determination of the Winners by the panel of Judges and prizes thereof are final. No queries will be entertained.
The Entrant will retain ownership of all intellectual and industry property rights in all materials submitted to the Contest. However, by submitting an Entry, Entrant waives all rights that may preclude Sponsor or Administrator from using Entry and related materials or information. Submission of an Entry grants Sponsor or Administrator and its agencies, to the extent allowed by law, the irrevocable right to use, publish, adapt, assign, edit, dispose of, and/or modify such Entry and the concepts embodied therein in any way, in commerce and in any and all media worldwide, without limitation or compensation to the Entrant or his/her affiliated Organization/Firm. By submitting an Entry and/or accepting a prize/award, Entrant/winner gives permission for the Sponsor or Administrator and its designees to use the Entrant's/winner's name, voice, actual or simulated likeness, Entry and biographical information along with the names of the entities named on their Entry (including, without limitation, for advertising and promotional purposes) in perpetuity, throughout the universe, in all media whether now known or hereafter devised, without further review, notice, approval or compensation unless prohibited by law.
General conditions & limitations of liability
Entrants and Nominators producing and submitting materials for consideration in this Contest will do so without compensation and at their own risk. By entering, all participants, including but not limited to each Entrant, Nominator, Nominee, and other participants named as a Team Member/collaborator on an Entry, release, discharge, and hold harmless Released Parties from any and all liability or any injuries, loss or damage of any kind (including damages caused or claimed to be caused) arising from or in connection with this Contest, the use of any Contest Entry, or the acceptance or use of any Prize/Award. Released Parties are not responsible or liable for any of the following: (a) Electronic transmissions, Entries that are late, incomplete, inaudible, illegible, damaged, garbled, destroyed, misdirected, or not received by Sponsor or its agents for any reason; (b) Any problems or technical malfunctions, errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, delays in operation or transmission, communication failures, and/or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of Entries or related materials; or for destruction of or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries or related material; (c) Failed or unavailable hardware, network, software, or telephone transmissions, damage to any person’s computer and/or its contents related to or resulting from participation in this Contest, or (d) Causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that jeopardize the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Contest; (e) Any printing errors in these Official Rules, the Contest Site, or in any advertisements, materials, or correspondence in connection with this Contest; or (f) any copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret, or other intellectual property misappropriation or infringement attributable to Entrant/Nominator/Nominee or any entry submitted by Entrant or Nominator. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify, or suspend this Contest should virus, bugs, fraud, hacking, or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, or if other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor corrupt the administration of security of the Contest. In such cases, notice to this effect will be posted on the Contest Site and the eligible Entries received prior to cancellation, modification, or suspension or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor will be judged to determine Winners. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF THIS ENTIRE CONTEST AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION.
All federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply. All submitted information is subject to verification. Sponsor may assign, delegate, subcontract, or transfer any of its rights or obligations hereunder and may authorize any direct or indirect affiliate of Sponsor to act as Sponsor’s agent for purposes of this Agreement, including fulfillment of prizes. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, the Project Entry will be deemed to have been made by the registered account holder of the e-mail address provided on the Project Entry Form. A registered account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. If a dispute cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the Entry in question may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, Entrants, Team Members, Nominators, and Nominees agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules.
Agreement to the following official rules
Governing Law/ Jurisdiction
This Contest is construed and governed by the Laws of India and the courts at Bengaluru will have exclusive jurisdiction, without regard to conflicts of law provision. The exclusive venue for any dispute arising out of or in connection with this Contest will be the courts of Bengaluru.
Personal Data
Your personal information will be used in accordance with the Autodesk Privacy Statement and these Official Rules for the purposes of administering this Contest and in promotional and/or sales materials of Autodesk as described in the Contest Permission Form.
Miscellaneous
In the event of any conflict between the English version of these Official Rules and any translation, the English version shall prevail. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision herein shall not affect in any way the validity and enforceability of any other provision in these Official Rules.
Who is eligible to enter the competition?
Any business that uses Autodesk technologies and has project execution timelines that fall between 1st April'22 - 1st April '25 are eligible for nominations.
What is the deadline for submission?
The deadline for submitting the nominations is 5th June 2025.
How many project entries can I submit?
We are inviting multiple entries per firm per category.
When will finalists be announced?
Finalists will be announced on the contest site in 6th August 2025.
What are the prizes for this year’s awards?
Trophy, media coverage and Autodesk merchandize.
Who are the judges/jury?
There is a two-step process involved in selecting the winners. The nominations are shortlisted internally by Autodesk subject matter experts. Based on the shortlist, an external jury will evaluate the submissions and deliver the final judgement.
Who can I contact with questions or to get help with submitting my project entry?
Please reach out to us at info@imagineawards.in or 9560692196
What information is needed to support my project entry?
For each project entry, you must provide a project overview and a description of your project with Timelines within the last two years.
You will also need to complete the essay questions. To enhance your submission, include measurable, quantifiable data and results in your answers and provide specific examples of how the Autodesk software(s) were used.
Essay questions may include:
What are the criteria for evaluation?
The criteria for evaluation are explained industry wise below:
Architecture, Engineering, and Construction: Nominations received under AEC industry will be judged on parameters like:
Design & Manufacturing: Nominations received under D&M industry will be judged on parameters like:
Media & Entertainment: Nominations received under M&E industry will be judged on parameters like:
Education Excellence: Nominations received under Education Excellence industry will be judged on parameters like:
