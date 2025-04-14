& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Winner
Award Category - Design Innovation in Infrastructure
Project Name - Dharwad Water Supply Project
Winner
Award Category - Design Innovation in Building
Project Name - Red Sea Global’s - Shura Island Central Hotels
Winner
Award Category - Innovation in Construction
Project Name - IMCC - Commercial Building
Winner
Award Category - Industry Disruptor
Project Name - Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 Project 1
Winner
Award Category - Make an Impact
Project Name - Mega Solar Manufacturing Plant Cell
Special Recognition
Award Category - Design Innovation in Building
Project Name - 18MW IT load Data Center (DC)
Special Recognition
Award Category - Design Innovation in Infrastructure
Project Name - Design Automation in Solar projects.
Winner
Award Category - Digital Innovation
Project Name - Digital Transformation at Ecozen
Winner
Award Category - Industry Disruptor
Project Name - Simulation and HAZOP study of roll installation/maintenance
Winner
Award Category - Make an Impact
Project Name - Screw Chiller Product & Series Design
Special Recognition
Award Category - Industry Disruptor
Project Name - CT5 - The Perfect City Taxi
Winner
Award Category - Collaboration Excellence
Project Name - Ae Watan Mere Watan
Winner
Award Category - Industry Disruptor
Project Name - Tiger 3
Winner
Award Category - Creative Excellence
Project Name - Jawan
Special Recognition
Award Category - Creative Excellence
Project Name - Transformers Earthspark Season 2
Winner
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
Award Category - Education Excellence
Project Name -