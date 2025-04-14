Autodesk Imagine Awards 2024 Winners

The event was live on August 29, 2024

 

Architecture, Engineering and Construction

Larsen & Toubro Construction

Winner

Award Category - Design Innovation in Infrastructure

Project Name - Dharwad Water Supply Project

 

Khatib & Alami

Winner

Award Category - Design Innovation in Building

Project Name - Red Sea Global’s - Shura Island Central Hotels

 

Tata Realty and Infrastructure

Winner

Award Category - Innovation in Construction

Project Name - IMCC - Commercial Building

 

Chennai Metro Rail Limited

Winner

Award Category - Industry Disruptor

Project Name - Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 Project 1

 

Tata Consulting Engineers

Winner

Award Category - Make an Impact

Project Name - Mega Solar Manufacturing Plant Cell 

 

Blue Star Limited

Special Recognition

Award Category - Design Innovation in Building

Project Name - 18MW IT load Data Center (DC)

 

Adani Green Energy Limited

Special Recognition

Award Category - Design Innovation in Infrastructure

Project Name - Design Automation in Solar projects.

 

Design and Manufacturing

Ecozen Solutions

Winner

Award Category - Digital Innovation

Project Name - Digital Transformation at Ecozen

 

John Cockerill India Limited

Winner

Award Category - Industry Disruptor

Project Name - Simulation and HAZOP study of roll installation/maintenance

 

Kirloskar Chillers

Winner

Award Category - Make an Impact

Project Name - Screw Chiller Product & Series Design

 

Vayve Mobility

Special Recognition

Award Category - Industry Disruptor

Project Name - CT5 - The Perfect City Taxi

 

Media & Entertainment

Futureworks Studios

Winner

Award Category - Collaboration Excellence

Project Name - Ae Watan Mere Watan

 

yFX Studios Pvt Ltd

Winner

Award Category - Industry Disruptor

Project Name - Tiger 3

 

Redchillies.vfx

Winner

Award Category - Creative Excellence

Project Name - Jawan

 

Eighty Eight Media And Entertainment

Special Recognition

Award Category - Creative Excellence

Project Name - Transformers Earthspark Season 2

 

Education Excellence

Winner

Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
Award Category - Education Excellence

Project Name -

  • Cervical Support Assist for Head Droop Syndrome
  • Dynamic Knee Orthosis for Genu Recurvatum Correction
  • Advanced Composite Prosthetic Blade for Transtibial Amputees
  • Rapid Prototyped Face Shield for COVID-19 Response
  • Digital Splint Design & Prototyping with Fusion 360
  • Smart Tuning Fork with Integrated Timer for Clinical Use