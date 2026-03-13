Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Building for Billions is a practical guide designed to help small and mid-sized architecture firms transition towards more integrated and efficient workflows.
In this guide, you will discover how to:
• Reduce rework with intelligent 3D modeling
• Improve coordination between architectural, structural and MEP teams
• Present clearer, more immersive design intent to clients
• Strengthen project control while maintaining agility
The goal is not to change who you are as a firm. It is to build on your existing strengths with processes that support better collaboration, stronger delivery and long-term growth.
If you are exploring how to future-proof your practice and compete confidently in an evolving market, this guide offers a clear starting point.
Download your copy today.
Autodesk
How to buy
Support
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2026 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved