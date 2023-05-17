New ways for training
with Autodesk Fusion.

Discover how your industry peers are shaping the future.

“Ninety-five percent of the people are already placed [in jobs at the end of the semester]. Industry partnership is key. In today's world, we believe together with Autodesk, we can deliver that knowledge and technical skill to take design and manufacturing to the next level.”

 – B V Sudharshan, Managing Director, Edutech NTTF

Fusion Fundamentals Course

Sign up for free, in-depth course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Autodesk Fusion into their classroom.

Benefits of Autodesk Fusion

Convergence

Work across design, prototyping, 3D printing, CNC machining, and robotics on a single easy-to-use unified software platform. Autodesk Fusion facilitates a system-level understanding of the entire process from beginning to end, inspiring innovation, and helping students adapt to a changing world.

Data

Digitally transform and expand the scope of your education programs. Unlock new ways to collaborate with students, give feedback, and foster real-world work environments. Work on the desktop, in a browser, or on mobile devices, all while teaching in-demand, engineering, machining, and advanced manufacturing skills in-line with industry needs.

Preference

The platform of choice for students, teachers, and industry professionals alike. Autodesk Fusion provides a comprehensive, robust, and scalable suite of tools that capture the imagination, enabling ideas to come to life, fostering a love for engineering, design, and manufacturing, while building skills for successful careers.