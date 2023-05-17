How to buy
Sign up for free, in-depth course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Autodesk Fusion into their classroom.
Work across design, prototyping, 3D printing, CNC machining, and robotics on a single easy-to-use unified software platform. Autodesk Fusion facilitates a system-level understanding of the entire process from beginning to end, inspiring innovation, and helping students adapt to a changing world.
Digitally transform and expand the scope of your education programs. Unlock new ways to collaborate with students, give feedback, and foster real-world work environments. Work on the desktop, in a browser, or on mobile devices, all while teaching in-demand, engineering, machining, and advanced manufacturing skills in-line with industry needs.
The platform of choice for students, teachers, and industry professionals alike. Autodesk Fusion provides a comprehensive, robust, and scalable suite of tools that capture the imagination, enabling ideas to come to life, fostering a love for engineering, design, and manufacturing, while building skills for successful careers.