The Fusion Fundamentals track is Auotdesk’s free offering to educators to help them learn how to use, and how to teach, Fusion CAD and CAM. The course is split into two sections.
Fusion CAD Fundamentals is a 3-day, 12-hour virtual course that focuses on the basics of design in Fusion CAD. It covers:
Both courses are fully funded and FREE to educators!
Fusion CAM Fundamentals, is a 2 day, 6-hour courses that aims to teach the basics of toolpathing and manufacturing in Fusion CAM. It covers:
Educators will receive a certificate from Autodesk after completing the course and are eligible to get a transcript credit from an accredited college.
Educators interested in learning about Fusion CAM will be eligible for a CAM fundamentals course.
Educators will receive the recordings, datasets, and the presentations (with extensive notes) from the course to be used in the classroom.
Fusion Fundamentals is a great gateway into preparing students for the Fusion Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exam.
Sep 2-4, 2-6 PM IST
A 3-day virtual intensive Fusion Fundamentals course. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Fusion into your classroom.
Sep 23-24, 2-6 PM IST
A 2-day virtual course on the fundamentals of CAM within Fusion. If you are currently using Fusion CAM or are considering adopting it into your course(s), this is a great opportunity to learn more how to use, and teach, the manufacturing side of Autodesk Fusion.
Oct 10-12, 2-6 PM IST
A 3-day virtual intensive Fusion Fundamentals course. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Fusion into your classroom.
Oct 25-26, 2-6 PM IST
A 2-day virtual course on the fundamentals of CAM within Fusion. If you are currently using Fusion CAM or are considering adopting it into your course(s), this is a great opportunity to learn more how to use, and teach, the manufacturing side of Autodesk Fusion.
Nov 7-9, 2-6 PM IST
A 3-day virtual intensive Fusion Fundamentals course. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Fusion into your classroom.
Nov 22-23, 2-6 PM IST
A 2-day virtual course on the fundamentals of CAM within Fusion. If you are currently using Fusion CAM or are considering adopting it into your course(s), this is a great opportunity to learn more how to use, and teach, the manufacturing side of Autodesk Fusion.
Dec 5-7, 2-6 PM IST
A 3-day virtual intensive Fusion Fundamentals course. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Fusion into your classroom.
Dec 20-21, 2-6 PM IST
A 2-day virtual course on the fundamentals of CAM within Fusion. If you are currently using Fusion CAM or are considering adopting it into your course(s), this is a great opportunity to learn more how to use, and teach, the manufacturing side of Autodesk Fusion.