Fusion Fundamentals Course

About the course

The Fusion Fundamentals track is Auotdesk’s free offering to educators to help them learn how to use, and how to teach, Fusion CAD and CAM. The course is split into two sections.

Fusion CAD Fundamentals

 

Fusion CAD Fundamentals is a 3-day, 12-hour virtual course that focuses on the basics of design in Fusion CAD. It covers:

  • Sketching
  • Extrusion
  • Modification
  • Assemblies
  • Drawings

 

Both courses are fully funded and FREE to educators!

 

 

Fusion CAM Fundamentals

 

Fusion CAM Fundamentals, is a 2 day, 6-hour courses that aims to teach the basics of toolpathing and manufacturing in Fusion CAM. It covers:

  • CAM Setup
  • 2.5 Axis Toolpathing
  • 3 Axis Toolpathing
  • Machine Simulation
  • Post processing

 

Why educators should take the course

Certificate

Educators will receive a certificate from Autodesk after completing the course and are eligible to get a transcript credit from an accredited college. 

CAM Fundamentals

Educators interested in learning about Fusion CAM will be eligible for a CAM fundamentals course.

Classroom Materials

Educators will receive the recordings, datasets, and the presentations (with extensive notes) from the course to be used in the classroom. 

Fusion ACU Exam

Fusion Fundamentals is a great gateway into preparing students for the Fusion Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exam.

Sign up for Fusion Fundamentals course

‘If you have any questions, please contact Rajesh Yadav rajesh.yadav@autodesk.com.

CAD Fundamentals

Sep 2-4, 2-6 PM IST

Sep 2-4, 2-6 PM IST

A 3-day virtual intensive Fusion Fundamentals course. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Fusion into your classroom.

CAM Fundamentals

Sep 23-24, 2-6 PM IST

Sep 23-24, 2-6 PM IST

A 2-day virtual course on the fundamentals of CAM within Fusion.

CAD Fundamentals

Oct 10-12, 2-6 PM IST

Oct 10-12, 2-6 PM IST

CAM Fundamentals

Oct 25-26, 2-6 PM IST

Oct 25-26, 2-6 PM IST

CAD Fundamentals

Nov 7-9, 2-6 PM IST

Nov 7-9, 2-6 PM IST

CAM Fundamentals

Nov 22-23, 2-6 PM IST

Nov 22-23, 2-6 PM IST

CAD Fundamentals

Dec 5-7, 2-6 PM IST

Dec 5-7, 2-6 PM IST

CAM Fundamentals

Dec 20-21, 2-6 PM IST

Dec 20-21, 2-6 PM IST

