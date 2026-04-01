Forma for Construction Fundamentals course for educators

Register for this free, instructor-led training designed for Indian educators to help them learn, teach, and bring Forma for Construction into the classroom.

 

This course is limited to Indian educators.

Educators reviewing a building model and digital design using Autodesk tools in a collaborative workspace

About the Forma for Construction course

The Forma for Construction Fundamentals course is a 12-hour, free, live, virtual, instructor-led training designed for Indian educators who want to introduce digital construction workflows into their teaching.

The course helps faculty understand how construction projects are planned, coordinated, and managed using Forma for Construction, so these concepts can be effectively brought into classrooms, labs, and student projects.

Who it’s for:

  • Indian educators in construction, civil engineering, and related programs
  • No prior experience required

What the training covers:

  • Introduction to digital construction and Forma for Construction
  • Forma Data Management​
  • Model Coordination
  • Forma Takeoff​ and Forma Carbon Accounting
  • Issues, RFIs, Submittals
  • Assets and Forms
  • Build Schedule, Cost Management, and Insight

The focus is on practical workflows, enabling educators to confidently teach why these workflows matter, not just how they work.

Why Forma for Construction Fundamentals for Indian educators

Certificate of completion

Educators receive a certificate upon completing the course and evaluation. This supports professional development goals and may be used toward academic or institutional documentation, subject to institute guidelines.

Classroom-ready materials

Educators will receive student exercises and datasets from the course for classroom use. These resources can be adapted for demonstrations, labs, or project-based learning.

Enable student learning

The Forma for Construction Fundamentals course helps educators build a strong foundation for student learning in digital construction. After the training, educators can assign self-paced learning modules that reinforce Forma for Construction workflows and collaborative construction practices.

How educators typically use Forma for Construction Fundamentals

Educators across engineering and construction programs use this course to:

  • Upskill before introducing construction technology into the curriculum
  • Support lab sessions, studio work, and capstone projects
  • Provide students with exposure to construction workflows
  • Complement existing civil engineering and construction management coursework

The course is designed to fit alongside existing syllabi, not replace them.

 

Who should attend

This course is ideal for educators teaching:

  • Civil Engineering
  • Construction Technology / Engineering Management
  • Infrastructure, Planning & Built Environment disciplines

Register for the Forma for Construction Fundamentals course

Forma for Construction Fundamentals is a free, 12-hour, instructor-led training for Indian educators. For questions, contact saigeeta.priyadarshini@autodesk.com

Upcoming Forma for Construction Fundamentals course dates: