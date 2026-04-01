The Forma for Construction Fundamentals course is a 12-hour, free, live, virtual, instructor-led training designed for Indian educators who want to introduce digital construction workflows into their teaching.

The course helps faculty understand how construction projects are planned, coordinated, and managed using Forma for Construction, so these concepts can be effectively brought into classrooms, labs, and student projects.

Who it’s for:

Indian educators in construction, civil engineering, and related programs

No prior experience required

What the training covers:

Introduction to digital construction and Forma for Construction

Forma Data Management​

Model Coordination

Forma Takeoff​ and Forma Carbon Accounting

Issues, RFIs, Submittals

Assets and Forms

Build Schedule, Cost Management, and Insight



The focus is on practical workflows, enabling educators to confidently teach why these workflows matter, not just how they work.