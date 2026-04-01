& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
The Forma for Construction Fundamentals course is a 12-hour, free, live, virtual, instructor-led training designed for Indian educators who want to introduce digital construction workflows into their teaching.
The course helps faculty understand how construction projects are planned, coordinated, and managed using Forma for Construction, so these concepts can be effectively brought into classrooms, labs, and student projects.
Who it’s for:
What the training covers:
The focus is on practical workflows, enabling educators to confidently teach why these workflows matter, not just how they work.
Educators receive a certificate upon completing the course and evaluation. This supports professional development goals and may be used toward academic or institutional documentation, subject to institute guidelines.
Educators will receive student exercises and datasets from the course for classroom use. These resources can be adapted for demonstrations, labs, or project-based learning.
The Forma for Construction Fundamentals course helps educators build a strong foundation for student learning in digital construction. After the training, educators can assign self-paced learning modules that reinforce Forma for Construction workflows and collaborative construction practices.
Educators across engineering and construction programs use this course to:
The course is designed to fit alongside existing syllabi, not replace them.
Who should attend
This course is ideal for educators teaching:
Forma for Construction Fundamentals is a free, 12-hour, instructor-led training for Indian educators. For questions, contact saigeeta.priyadarshini@autodesk.com
Upcoming Forma for Construction Fundamentals course dates: