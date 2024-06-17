How to buy
Autodesk Design & Make Summit (Formerly Converge) is a thought leadership conference that will bring together leaders from the Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Design & Manufacturing and Media & Entertainment industries to learn about the latest trends and technologies that are shaping their respective Industries.
Join us to explore new technologies and innovative practices that empower our customers to achieve outcomes that advance their businesses, shape their careers, and define their industries' future.
Learn how leaders are harnessing AI to navigate disruption and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Discover how companies are beginning to bridge the talent gap through upskilling, digitisation, and sustainability initiatives
Uncover strategies to transform data challenges into valuable opportunities for growth and innovation.
Gain new insights from industry leaders and Solution experts. Learn how Autodesk solutions, are enabling Customer Organizations in Design & Make.
Build connections with peers, experts and innovators in the industry. Engage during the sessions, Expo showcase and meet-ups.
Engage with 300+ Executives & get inspired to address the compelling changes and transformations that are impacting your industries
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of ‘New IT’ technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services.
NVIDIA pioneered accelerated computing to tackle challenges no one else can solve. Their work in AI and digital twins is transforming the world's largest industries and profoundly impacting society.