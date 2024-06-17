Design and Make Summit India
Agenda & Speakers

August 29, 2024 | JW Marriott Sahar | Mumbai

Agenda

Join our expert line-up of Autodesk executives, customers and industry experts and uncover ground-breaking ideas, and inspiring stories in design & make for Architecture, Construction, Manufacturing and Media.

 

Time

Content

10:15am – 11:00am

Registration & Networking Engagement 

11:00am – 11:15am

Welcome & Opening
Rajeev Mittal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Autodesk

11:15am – 11:40am

Autodesk Keynote – Design & Make a Better World
Haresh Khoobchandani, Vice President, APJ Sales, Autodesk

11:40am – 12:00pm

Fireside chat: Future of Design & Make
Autodesk Executive Speakers – Theo Agelopoulos, Srinath Jonnalagadda & Paolo Tamburrino
Moderated by Smitha Raghunathan, Chief of Staff APAC Sales, Autodesk

12:00pm – 12:20pm

Connected BIM in Infrastructure Projects
BS Mukund, Head- Building Information Modeling, L&T Constructions

12:20pm – 12:40pm

Future of Mobility
Ajay Jain, Head of India Studio & Global Design Strategy, Tata Motors

12:40pm – 01:00pm

Breaking the Boundaries with VFX: Innovations and the Future of Visual Effects in Cinema
Keitan Yadav, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies

01:00pm – 02:00pm

Lunch & Customer Experience Zone

02:15pm – 04:30pm

  • Architecture, Engineering & Construction Industry Track
  • Manufacturing Industry Track
  • Media, Gaming & Animation Industry Track

04:30pm – 06:30pm

Engagement Break

Industry Breakout Tracks

Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Time/PM

Content

2:00 - 2:25

Making the Future of AECO
Theo Agelopoulos, Vice President AEC Strategy, Autodesk

2:25 - 2:45

2024 State of Digital Adoption in Construction
Deloitte and Autodesk industry report highlights for India
Sidharth Haksar, Vice President Construction Strategy & Partnerships, Autodesk
& Sanjay Sah, Partner, Deloitte India

2:45 - 3:05

Complex Structures: The Impact of BIM on Building and Infrastructure
Ravikanth Mididhodi, CTO, J&F Engineering

3:05 - 3:25

Integration of BIM in DESIGN and BUILD
Brijesh Parmar, General Manager (Architecture), Shapoorji Pallonji

3:25 - 3:45

Streamlining MEP Projects with BIM Technology
Pawan Kumar Rallabandi, Business Unit Head – Digital & Advance Technologies, Tata Consulting Engineers

3:45 - 4:05

Transforming Mobility: Leveraging Autodesk Platforms for High-Speed Rail Projects
Akshay Wahal, Senior Manager & Nikhil Jose, Engineering Manager, L&T Rail

4:05 – 4:25

Panel and Q&A
Alok Sharma, Director AEC Sales, Autodesk with all customer speakers

Design & Manufacturing

Time/PM​

Content

2:15- 2:40

Accelerating Change in Manufacturing
Srinath Jonnalagadda, Vice President Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategy​, Autodesk

2:40- 3:00

Enable innovation with a robust data management strategy
Venkateshwar Rao, Lead of CAD, Data & Automation, Xylem India

3:00- 3:20

Increase Product Development Agility with Design Automation
Rajiv Pathiyil, Vice President of Engineering, John Cockerill 

3:20- 3:40

Maximizing Efficiency in Manufacturing: The Impact of a Digital Factory
Vivek Dubey, Senior Consultant, General Mills

3:40 - 4:00​

Smart Manufacturing in Tooling Industry
Pankaj Abhyankar, Executive Vice President, Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

4:00- 4: 20

Enhancing Design Efficiency and Innovation
Ayush Singh Patel, Associate Director of Industrial Design, boAt Lifestyle

4:20 – 4:30

Closing Note

Media & Entertainment

Time/PM​

Content

2:15- 2:35

Industry Keynote: Future of Media & Entertainment
Paolo Tamburrino, Sr. Industry Strategy Manger, Media & Entertainment, Autodesk

2:35- 2:55

Animating the Future: Explore Creativity with Advanced Technology
Kayash Khan,Head of Technology, M2 Animation

2:55- 3:15

Crafting Worlds: A Journey Through High-End Game Development
Madhur Saxena, Head of IT, Lakshya Digital

3:20- 3:40

Behind the Illusions: Exploring the Magic of Visual Effects
Persie Jalgaonwala, Head of CG, Pixstone

3:40 - 3:55

25 Years of Animation Excellence: Toonz & Autodesk
Devanand V, Technical Director, Toonz Animation India Pvt. Ltd.

3:55- 4:30

Fireside Chat: Pixels, Polygons, and Perspectives  

Meet the Experts

Haresh Khoobchandani

Haresh Khoobchandani

Autodesk

Vice President APAC & Japan Sales

Rajeev Mittal

Autodesk

Managing Director, India & SAARC

BS Mukund

L&T Constructions

Head - Building Information Modeling

Ajay Jain

Ajay Jain

TATA Motors Design

Head of India Studio & Global Design Strategy

Keitan Yadav

Keitan Yadav

Redchillies.vfx

Chief Operating Officer

Theo Agelopoulos

Theo Agelopoulos

Autodesk

Vice President, AEC Strategy

Srinath Jonnalagadda

Srinath Jonnalagadda

Autodesk

Vice-President, Industry Strategy for Design & Manufacturing

Maurice Patel

Paolo Tamburrino

Autodesk

Sr. Industry Strategy Manger, Media & Entertainment

Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Sidharth Haksar

Autodesk

Autodesk Vice President Construction Strategy & Partnerships

Ravikanth Mididhodi

J&F Engineering

Chief Technology Officer

Pawan Rallabandi

Tata Consulting Engineers

Business Unit Head – Digital and Advanced Technologies

Brijesh Parmar

Shapoorji Pallonji

General Manager (Architecture)

Sanjay Sah

Deloitte India

Partner

Akshay Wahal

L&T RAIL

Senior Manager

Nikhil Jose

L&T RAIL

Engineering Manager

Design & Manufacturing

Rajiv Pathiyil

John Cockerill

Vice President of Engineering

Pankaj Abhyankar

Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Executive Vice President

Ayush Singh Patel

boAt Lifestyle

Associate Director of Industrial Design

Theo Agelopoulos

Venkateshwar Rao

Xylem India

Lead of CAD, Data & Automation

Maurice Patel

Vivek Dubey

General Mills

Senior Consultant

Media & Entertainment

Madhur Saxena

Keywords Studios India

Head of IT

Kayash Khan

M2 Animation

Head of Technology

Persie Jalgaonwala

Pixstone

Head of CG

Samit Shetty

Autodesk

Technical Solutions Manager- Media & Entertainment

Devanand V

Toonz Animation India Pvt. Ltd.

Technical Director

Registration for this event is closed