Join our expert line-up of Autodesk executives, customers and industry experts and uncover ground-breaking ideas, and inspiring stories in design & make for Architecture, Construction, Manufacturing and Media.
Time
Content
10:15am – 11:00am
Registration & Networking Engagement
11:00am – 11:15am
Welcome & Opening
11:15am – 11:40am
Autodesk Keynote – Design & Make a Better World
11:40am – 12:00pm
Fireside chat: Future of Design & Make
12:00pm – 12:20pm
Connected BIM in Infrastructure Projects
12:20pm – 12:40pm
Future of Mobility
12:40pm – 01:00pm
Breaking the Boundaries with VFX: Innovations and the Future of Visual Effects in Cinema
01:00pm – 02:00pm
Lunch & Customer Experience Zone
02:15pm – 04:30pm
04:30pm – 06:30pm
Engagement Break
Time/PM
Content
2:00 - 2:25
Making the Future of AECO
Theo Agelopoulos, Vice President AEC Strategy, Autodesk
2:25 - 2:45
2024 State of Digital Adoption in Construction
Deloitte and Autodesk industry report highlights for India
Sidharth Haksar, Vice President Construction Strategy & Partnerships, Autodesk
& Sanjay Sah, Partner, Deloitte India
2:45 - 3:05
Complex Structures: The Impact of BIM on Building and Infrastructure
Ravikanth Mididhodi, CTO, J&F Engineering
3:05 - 3:25
Integration of BIM in DESIGN and BUILD
Brijesh Parmar, General Manager (Architecture), Shapoorji Pallonji
3:25 - 3:45
Streamlining MEP Projects with BIM Technology
Pawan Kumar Rallabandi, Business Unit Head – Digital & Advance Technologies, Tata Consulting Engineers
3:45 - 4:05
Transforming Mobility: Leveraging Autodesk Platforms for High-Speed Rail Projects
Akshay Wahal, Senior Manager & Nikhil Jose, Engineering Manager, L&T Rail
4:05 – 4:25
Panel and Q&A
Alok Sharma, Director AEC Sales, Autodesk with all customer speakers
Time/PM
Content
2:15- 2:40
Accelerating Change in Manufacturing
Srinath Jonnalagadda, Vice President Design & Manufacturing Industry Strategy, Autodesk
2:40- 3:00
Enable innovation with a robust data management strategy
Venkateshwar Rao, Lead of CAD, Data & Automation, Xylem India
3:00- 3:20
Increase Product Development Agility with Design Automation
Rajiv Pathiyil, Vice President of Engineering, John Cockerill
3:20- 3:40
Maximizing Efficiency in Manufacturing: The Impact of a Digital Factory
Vivek Dubey, Senior Consultant, General Mills
3:40 - 4:00
Smart Manufacturing in Tooling Industry
Pankaj Abhyankar, Executive Vice President, Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
4:00- 4: 20
Enhancing Design Efficiency and Innovation
Ayush Singh Patel, Associate Director of Industrial Design, boAt Lifestyle
4:20 – 4:30
Closing Note
Time/PM
Content
2:15- 2:35
Industry Keynote: Future of Media & Entertainment
Paolo Tamburrino, Sr. Industry Strategy Manger, Media & Entertainment, Autodesk
2:35- 2:55
Animating the Future: Explore Creativity with Advanced Technology
Kayash Khan,Head of Technology, M2 Animation
2:55- 3:15
Crafting Worlds: A Journey Through High-End Game Development
Madhur Saxena, Head of IT, Lakshya Digital
3:20- 3:40
Behind the Illusions: Exploring the Magic of Visual Effects
Persie Jalgaonwala, Head of CG, Pixstone
3:40 - 3:55
25 Years of Animation Excellence: Toonz & Autodesk
Devanand V, Technical Director, Toonz Animation India Pvt. Ltd.
3:55- 4:30
Fireside Chat: Pixels, Polygons, and Perspectives
Autodesk
Vice President APAC & Japan Sales
Autodesk
Managing Director, India & SAARC
L&T Constructions
Head - Building Information Modeling
TATA Motors Design
Head of India Studio & Global Design Strategy
Redchillies.vfx
Chief Operating Officer
Autodesk
Vice President, AEC Strategy
Autodesk
Vice-President, Industry Strategy for Design & Manufacturing
Autodesk
Sr. Industry Strategy Manger, Media & Entertainment
Autodesk
Autodesk Vice President Construction Strategy & Partnerships
J&F Engineering
Chief Technology Officer
Tata Consulting Engineers
Business Unit Head – Digital and Advanced Technologies
Shapoorji Pallonji
General Manager (Architecture)
Deloitte India
Partner
L&T RAIL
Senior Manager
L&T RAIL
Engineering Manager
John Cockerill
Vice President of Engineering
Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Executive Vice President
boAt Lifestyle
Associate Director of Industrial Design
Xylem India
Lead of CAD, Data & Automation
General Mills
Senior Consultant
Keywords Studios India
Head of IT
M2 Animation
Head of Technology
Pixstone
Head of CG
Autodesk
Technical Solutions Manager- Media & Entertainment
Toonz Animation India Pvt. Ltd.
Technical Director