From expressways to rural connectivity, road projects in India demand precision, compliance, and speed. Autodesk Civil 3D India Country Kit brings all the essential road design capabilities to your fingertips — preloaded with IRC-based design standards, templates, reports, and local styles — ensuring your designs meet Indian specifications right from the start.

With built-in assemblies for highways, urban roads, and service corridors, automated cross-section creation, pavement layer configurations, In-built road signs and customizable annotation styles, you can move seamlessly from concept to construction documentation.

Experience how Autodesk’s Made-for-India Country Kit empowers engineers to deliver accurate, consistent, and regulation-ready road designs, while minimizing rework and accelerating approvals.

Click below to explore the latest Civil 3D India Country Kit for Roads and take your infrastructure design to the fast lane.