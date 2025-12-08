Win, Design and Deliver Mega Infrastructure Projects at scale

Pune expressway

Accelerate Every Kilometer — Road Design Made Smarter with the Civil 3D India Country Kit

From expressways to rural connectivity, road projects in India demand precision, compliance, and speed. Autodesk Civil 3D India Country Kit brings all the essential road design capabilities to your fingertips — preloaded with IRC-based design standards, templates, reports, and local styles — ensuring your designs meet Indian specifications right from the start.

With built-in assemblies for highways, urban roads, and service corridors, automated cross-section creation, pavement layer configurations, In-built road signs and customizable annotation styles, you can move seamlessly from concept to construction documentation.

Experience how Autodesk’s Made-for-India Country Kit empowers engineers to deliver accurate, consistent, and regulation-ready road designs, while minimizing rework and accelerating approvals.

Lucknow railway station

Track to Transit: Railway Design, Fast-Tracked with the Civil 3D India Country Kit

Whether you’re laying out a high-speed corridor, enhancing metro/commuter rail systems, or upgrading legacy rail networks, Autodesk’s Civil 3D India Country Kit brings ready-to-use, India-standard rail content into a unified interface. From turnouts and crossings catalogues to platform edge calculation criteria, you’ll find Indian rail standards built in — saving you time on content creation and helping ensure regulatory compliance.

It comes equipped with a comprehensive turnout and crossings catalogue for Broad Gauge (BG), Meter Gauge (MG), and Narrow Gauge (NG) categories, developed in line with the IRICEN Turnout Manual. The kit also includes updated design criteria files incorporating CANT equations for different gauges and speeds, ensuring alignment with the latest IRPWM 2020 standards. To further enhance efficiency, it provides assemblies and sub-assemblies tailored for metro and rail tunnels, double-track systems, and box-girder structures, enabling precise modeling of complex rail geometries.

Additionally, pre-built style templates, drawing templates, and tool palettes customized for India’s rail infrastructure workflows ensure consistency, compliance, and faster project delivery — empowering engineers to design with confidence while minimizing setup time.

Mumbai airport

Runway to Ramp: Seamless Airport Design with the Civil 3D India Country Kit

From runway alignments to apron layouts, taxi-ways to terminal connectors, the Civil 3D India Country Kit brings dedicated airport-sector support into the civil-infrastructure ecosystem. For vehicle and aircraft tracking, it even includes a vehicle library and apron-marking toolkit – meaning you can position design-vehicles, simulate aircraft movements, and annotate aprons and taxi-lanes with precision.

It features a comprehensive library of Indian vehicle dimensions for precise design simulations across aprons and ramps, enabling accurate visualization of aircraft and service-vehicle movement clearances. The kit also includes a powerful Apron Marking Toolkit, a built-in .NET-based tool that supports longitudinal, transverse, hazard, arrow, and directional markings, along with aircraft-specific markings compliant with the Apron Markings and Signs Handbook, 3rd Edition (2017). With templates and style sets aligned to Indian aviation standards, engineers can quickly produce runway, taxiway, and apron plan-profile drawings and annotations with greater accuracy and consistency.

Furthermore, Civil 3D’s ability to integrate multi-lane and complex taxiway geometries using the same assemblies and design criteria as roads and rail ensures a shorter learning curve, seamless interoperability, and faster design-to-documentation turnaround for airport infrastructure projects.

Nhava Sheva Port Mumbai

Harbour to Horizon: Marine & Port-side Infrastructure with the Civil 3D India Country Kit

Port design in India brings unique challenges: bulk cargo handling, container terminals, quay-walls, intermodal connectivity, dredging profiles, tidal constraints. With the Civil 3D India Country Kit, Autodesk gives you a centralised platform that bridges civil-infrastructure design with maritime/port standards — enabling you to model not just the land-side logistics but the port-side structural and corridor interfaces.

It provides drawing templates and code-set styles tailored for Indian metric standards, ensuring consistency and compliance across port-terminal designs and rail/road connectivity works. The kit’s assemblies and sub-assemblies, originally developed for road and rail applications, are highly adaptable for port-side corridors, heavy haulage access roads, and container yard ramps, giving designers the flexibility to model complex multimodal linkages efficiently.

Additionally, the inclusion of utility catalogues—covering pressure-pipe networks, drainage systems, and related report templates—supports the intricate interdependencies of port infrastructure such as bulk utility layouts and site servicing, all mapped to Indian design standards. This enables engineers to deliver coordinated, accurate, and regulation-ready designs for the rapidly evolving Indian port landscape.

Delhi Metro Rail BIM Story

"If we’re revamping down the line in maybe 30, 40, 50 or 100 years, we know what exactly we built and what we have to build on. Preparation of a BIM model or a digital twin now is very essential for any of the projects."

—Samim Sekh, Deputy Chief Architect, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited

