& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
From expressways to rural connectivity, road projects in India demand precision, compliance, and speed. Autodesk Civil 3D India Country Kit brings all the essential road design capabilities to your fingertips — preloaded with IRC-based design standards, templates, reports, and local styles — ensuring your designs meet Indian specifications right from the start.
With built-in assemblies for highways, urban roads, and service corridors, automated cross-section creation, pavement layer configurations, In-built road signs and customizable annotation styles, you can move seamlessly from concept to construction documentation.
Experience how Autodesk’s Made-for-India Country Kit empowers engineers to deliver accurate, consistent, and regulation-ready road designs, while minimizing rework and accelerating approvals.
Click below to explore the latest Civil 3D India Country Kit for Roads and take your infrastructure design to the fast lane.
Whether you’re laying out a high-speed corridor, enhancing metro/commuter rail systems, or upgrading legacy rail networks, Autodesk’s Civil 3D India Country Kit brings ready-to-use, India-standard rail content into a unified interface. From turnouts and crossings catalogues to platform edge calculation criteria, you’ll find Indian rail standards built in — saving you time on content creation and helping ensure regulatory compliance.
It comes equipped with a comprehensive turnout and crossings catalogue for Broad Gauge (BG), Meter Gauge (MG), and Narrow Gauge (NG) categories, developed in line with the IRICEN Turnout Manual. The kit also includes updated design criteria files incorporating CANT equations for different gauges and speeds, ensuring alignment with the latest IRPWM 2020 standards. To further enhance efficiency, it provides assemblies and sub-assemblies tailored for metro and rail tunnels, double-track systems, and box-girder structures, enabling precise modeling of complex rail geometries.
Additionally, pre-built style templates, drawing templates, and tool palettes customized for India’s rail infrastructure workflows ensure consistency, compliance, and faster project delivery — empowering engineers to design with confidence while minimizing setup time.
From runway alignments to apron layouts, taxi-ways to terminal connectors, the Civil 3D India Country Kit brings dedicated airport-sector support into the civil-infrastructure ecosystem. For vehicle and aircraft tracking, it even includes a vehicle library and apron-marking toolkit – meaning you can position design-vehicles, simulate aircraft movements, and annotate aprons and taxi-lanes with precision.
It features a comprehensive library of Indian vehicle dimensions for precise design simulations across aprons and ramps, enabling accurate visualization of aircraft and service-vehicle movement clearances. The kit also includes a powerful Apron Marking Toolkit, a built-in .NET-based tool that supports longitudinal, transverse, hazard, arrow, and directional markings, along with aircraft-specific markings compliant with the Apron Markings and Signs Handbook, 3rd Edition (2017). With templates and style sets aligned to Indian aviation standards, engineers can quickly produce runway, taxiway, and apron plan-profile drawings and annotations with greater accuracy and consistency.
Furthermore, Civil 3D’s ability to integrate multi-lane and complex taxiway geometries using the same assemblies and design criteria as roads and rail ensures a shorter learning curve, seamless interoperability, and faster design-to-documentation turnaround for airport infrastructure projects.
Port design in India brings unique challenges: bulk cargo handling, container terminals, quay-walls, intermodal connectivity, dredging profiles, tidal constraints. With the Civil 3D India Country Kit, Autodesk gives you a centralised platform that bridges civil-infrastructure design with maritime/port standards — enabling you to model not just the land-side logistics but the port-side structural and corridor interfaces.
It provides drawing templates and code-set styles tailored for Indian metric standards, ensuring consistency and compliance across port-terminal designs and rail/road connectivity works. The kit’s assemblies and sub-assemblies, originally developed for road and rail applications, are highly adaptable for port-side corridors, heavy haulage access roads, and container yard ramps, giving designers the flexibility to model complex multimodal linkages efficiently.
Additionally, the inclusion of utility catalogues—covering pressure-pipe networks, drainage systems, and related report templates—supports the intricate interdependencies of port infrastructure such as bulk utility layouts and site servicing, all mapped to Indian design standards. This enables engineers to deliver coordinated, accurate, and regulation-ready designs for the rapidly evolving Indian port landscape.
Whether you are designing large scale Road or Rail Projects, or have been tasked with Water and Waste Water infrastructure, Autodesk provides off-the-shelf Made-for-India content on a single interface with its Civil 3D India Country kit. It guarantees quicker, accurate and more integrated project outcomes while saving you time on content authoring.
Speed is of the essence in the infrastructure space, but Autodesk Civil 3D takes it one step further by providing enhanced accuracy at the same time. With this you can now look forward to faster turnaround times and improved design efficiency, powered by automation capabilities provided by Dynamo for Civil 3D.
Transition faster from 2D to 3D during the drafting process while improving design and construction documentation with our AutoCAD-based, get-go BIM tool. What’s more, at the click of a button, your BIM objects can be converted to GIS and vice-versa, thereby expanding your planning and design capabilities.
Reduce your overall project delivery times by switching to Autodesk Civil 3D that simplifies project data navigation, review, and design model editing through its Project Explorer utility. This makes the lives of project and BIM managers simpler!
Project collaboration becomes a breeze with BIM Collaborate Pro for Civil 3D, which helps bring all stakeholders on a single platform for smoother communication and ultimately faster project management and delivery.
—Samim Sekh, Deputy Chief Architect, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited
Meet the evolving demands of roads and highways with digital, cloud-based workflows. Connect teams in a common data environment, design with real-world context, and deliver resilient roads and highways for the future. Download our new e-book for insights and solutions to help your firm's transformation journey.
Autodesk digital tools handle mundane tasks with ease, and complex tasks at speed. So you can build roads, rail networks, bridges and tunnels that will work as well in 100 years as they do today.
Future-proof your rail projects and help secure more business with an end-to-end workflow for the entire railway structure - from project planning to station operations. Use Building Information Modeling (BIM) and cloud-based tools for more sustainable designs and faster turnarounds.
Precise Automation with India Country Kit for Civil 3D
Precise Automation with India Country Kit for Civil 3D
Sign in to contact Autodesk support or browse self-service options for your product subscription, education, or trial software.