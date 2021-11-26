SUSTAINABILITY

Laying green foundations for the future

Let's shape a thriving future for all

Technology is enabling architecture and engineering firms in Northern Europe to take on the challenge of sustainability.

From expanding collaboration within the supply chain, to reducing carbon emissions and minimizing waste, watch the video to find out how Autodesk can help businesses reach for net zero.

What's driving sustainability?

Get the essential information on how architecture and engineering firms in Europe are building their sustainability strategies.

Take a look at the key findings from Frost & Sullivan's research and discover the role that technology can play.

Driving more sustainable decisions with outcome-based design

A data driven approach helps to prioritise sustainability from day one of a project. Learn more about how Spacemaker, an Autodesk product, offers tools and analyses that help architects, urban planners and developers boost their superpowers at the early phase. Meet long-term environmental challenges while creating buildings and neighbourhoods that are more climate resilient and a joy for people to live in now and in the future.

Solar panel analysis in Spacemaker

Architecture and engineering firms embracing sustainability

  • Digital Sustainability

    5 key insights about digital sustainability

    Insights from McKinsey, the World Economic Forum, and more into digital transformation, sustainability, and the technologies helping AEC firms meet their goals.

  • Recycling building materials

    Recycling building materials with BIM

    Architecture firm White Arkitekter found a solution to reduce building material waste using BIM. See how its software White ReCapture uses the digital twin to identify materials that can be reused.

  • Saving time and resources

    Saving time and natural resources in the mining industry

    See how Metso Minerals and Outotec have joined forces to combine productivity with sustainability in the mining industry by utilizing Autdoesk software Moldflow.

