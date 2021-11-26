X
Technology is enabling design and manufacturing firms in Northern Europe to take on the challenge of sustainability.
From expanding collaboration within the supply chain to improving resource efficiency, Autodesk can help businesses improve carbon efficiency and reach for net zero.
Get the essential information on how design and manufacturing firms in Europe are building their sustainability strategies.
Take a look at the key findings from Frost & Sullivan's research and discover the role that technology can play.
Get the industry view on what's driving green building, see what your peers are planning, and find out how to stand out from the competition, all in one report.
For the 2021 Dodge World Green Building Trends report, 1,200 AEC professionals worldwide were surveyed to get insights on the business opportunities building sustainably provides: now and in the future.
RECYCLED PLASTIC ROADS PIONEER SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
Could future roads be made out of recycled plastic yoghurt containers? PlasticRoad says “yes” as it builds the next generation of infrastructure.
MANUFACTURING ROBOTS SPEED WIND FARM CONSTRUCTION
By enabling frontline workers to build designs from a tablet, Danish Odico is using manufacturing robots to bring speed to the factory floor
KEEPING AN EYE ON THE PLANET: MAKING SUSTAINABLE SUNGLASSES
A Belgian startup produces sustainable sunglasses and brings some of the biggest names in street fashion into its mission of closed-loop production.