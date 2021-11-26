SUSTAINABILITY

Powering the future of manufacturing

Benchmark your D&M sustainability strategy against the global trailblazers in sustainability. Answer a few questions and see how your firm compares.

Let's shape a thriving future for all

Technology is enabling design and manufacturing firms in Northern Europe to take on the challenge of sustainability.

From expanding collaboration within the supply chain to improving resource efficiency, Autodesk can help businesses improve carbon efficiency and reach for net zero. 

Design & Manufacturing Executive Summary

What's driving sustainability?

Get the essential information on how design and manufacturing firms in Europe are building their sustainability strategies.

Take a look at the key findings from Frost & Sullivan's research and discover the role that technology can play.

How green building will revolutionize your business

Get the industry view on what's driving green building, see what your peers are planning, and find out how to stand out from the competition, all in one report.

For the 2021 Dodge World Green Building Trends report, 1,200 AEC professionals worldwide were surveyed to get insights on the business opportunities building sustainably provides: now and in the future.

Green building

Design and manufacturing companies embracing sustainability

  • Recycled Plastic

    RECYCLED PLASTIC ROADS PIONEER SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

    Case study

    Could future roads be made out of recycled plastic yoghurt containers? PlasticRoad says “yes” as it builds the next generation of infrastructure.

    Read story

  • Manufacturing Robots

    MANUFACTURING ROBOTS SPEED WIND FARM CONSTRUCTION

    Case study

    By enabling frontline workers to build designs from a tablet, Danish Odico is using manufacturing robots to bring speed to the factory floor

    Read story

  • Sustainable Sunglasses

    KEEPING AN EYE ON THE PLANET: MAKING SUSTAINABLE SUNGLASSES

    Case study

    A Belgian startup produces sustainable sunglasses and brings some of the biggest names in street fashion into its mission of closed-loop production.

    Read story

