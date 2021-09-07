Metso Outotec is well positioned as one of the biggest suppliers to the mining industry. Together with Autodesk they have developed a process simulation that has been able to raise efficiency by up to 40%. “You need to make sure that you have evaluated any possible scenarios that can happen prior to the actual operation. Finding new ways is the key”, says Juha Kairala.

The cooperation between Autodesk and Metso Outotec has enabled the manufacturing process to be efficient down to a very detailed level. “The biggest challenges with process development is to understand the process, each and every parameter. What we have been doing together with Autodesk is to utilize Autodesk’s software Moldflow so we can simulate what is happening by adjusting parameter by parameter”, says Mikael Strandberg, Manager Rubber Materials & Process Development at Metso Outotec. Autodesk’s vision is to continue driving the development within the industry. “At Autodesk we’re helping our customers to make more and better, with less. What we’ve been able to do with Metso Outotec is a really good example of that”, says Pär Nyström, Senior Technical Solutions Executive at Autodesk.