METSO OUTOTEC SWEDEN AB

Process simulation with Moldflow

SAVING TIME AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Image courtesy of Skanska Sweden

Productivity with sustainability

The biggest focus within the mining industry today is to combine productivity with sustainability. Digital simulation presents an opportunity to do this. “Process simulation helps us to simulate what is actually happening in the cavity, all the temperatures, pressures and how the material flows”, says Mikael Strandberg, Manager Rubber Materials & Process Development at Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec factory in Trelleborg, Sweden

Taking advantage of new opportunities

Metso Minerals and Outotec have joined forces, creating a leading company in process technology, equipment and services, serving the minerals, metals and aggregates industries. Metso Outotec is a unique company in its industry, with strengths in technology and R&D, product and process excellence.

With the high expectations on delivery it is very important for Metso Outotec to always develop and take advantage of new opportunities. Therefor, it has been a natural step to join forces with Autodesk in the quest to develop the company’s digital process simulation.

Mining companies need to transform towards sustainability.

An industry on the uprise

Mining is one of the few industries that emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic economic crisis in excellent financial and operational shape. In fact, 2020 was a banner year for the mining sector, according to “The Mine Report 2021”, by PWC. And things are expected to get even better for the world’s biggest mining companies.

The Top 40 mining companies have never been in a stronger financial position to make a grand transition towards a low-carbon, sustainable industry. Focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues is critical for mining companies to build trust, grow and produce sustained outcomes. “The mines need to take care of the ESG, the environmental, social and governance parts”, says Juha Kairala, Service Operations and technical sales support at Metso Outotec Europe.

“For some products we have seen up to 40% in productivity increase.”

Mikael Strandberg, Manager Rubber Materials & Process Development, Metso Outotec

Simulation tools facilitate the manufacturing process.

Applying process simulation

Metso Outotec is well positioned as one of the biggest suppliers to the mining industry. Together with Autodesk they have developed a process simulation that has been able to raise efficiency by up to 40%. “You need to make sure that you have evaluated any possible scenarios that can happen prior to the actual operation. Finding new ways is the key”, says Juha Kairala.

The cooperation between Autodesk and Metso Outotec has enabled the manufacturing process to be efficient down to a very detailed level. “The biggest challenges with process development is to understand the process, each and every parameter. What we have been doing together with Autodesk is to utilize Autodesk’s software Moldflow so we can simulate what is happening by adjusting parameter by parameter”, says Mikael Strandberg, Manager Rubber Materials & Process Development at Metso Outotec. Autodesk’s vision is to continue driving the development within the industry. “At Autodesk we’re helping our customers to make more and better, with less. What we’ve been able to do with Metso Outotec is a really good example of that”, says Pär Nyström, Senior Technical Solutions Executive at Autodesk.

With Moldflow, design teams collaborate closely. Mikael Sandberg (left) with Metso Outotec Designer

Autodesk Moldflow

Moldflow simulation software lets you troubleshoot problems with plastic injection and compression molding. Advanced tools and a simplified user interface help you address manufacturing challenges, such as part warpage, cooling channel efficiency, and cycle time reduction. The ability to connect product design teams leads to minimized delays and rework costs.

In the cooperation with Metso Outotec, the Autodesk Moldflow has enabled certain projects to reduce the energy consumption with 40%.

