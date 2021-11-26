SUSTAINABILITY

The road to net zero is under construction

Let's shape a thriving future for all

Technology is enabling construction firms in Northern Europe to take on the challenge of sustainability.

From making more informed material choices to streamlining workflows, watch the video to find out how Autodesk can help businesses improve carbon efficiency and reach for net zero.

Construction Executive Summary

What's driving sustainability?

Get the essential information on how construction firms in Europe are building their sustainability strategies.

Take a look at the key findings from Frost & Sullivan's research and discover the role that technology can play.

How green building will revolutionize your business

Get the industry view on what's driving green building, see what your peers are planning, and find out how to stand out from the competition, all in one report.

For the 2021 Dodge World Green Building Trends report, 1,200 AEC professionals worldwide were surveyed to get insights on the business opportunities building sustainably provides: now and in the future.

Green building

Construction companies embracing sustainability

  • Sustainable Construction

    Case study

    Discover surprising statistics about sustainable construction from the Digitalisation: The Path to Sustainability for Business Leaders report.

  • Digitalisation

    Digitalisation: Shaping the Sustainability Agenda

    Case study

    By switching to entirely digital project delivery, Norconsult reduced project-related carbon dioxide emissions by 20%.

  • Nordic Construction

    9 Opportunities for Future Green Growth in construction

    Case study

    An exploration of the current environment for Nordic construction, key stats from the Frost & Sullivan report, and the ways technology can help accelerate sustainability.

