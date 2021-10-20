LAST UPDATED: JUNE 1, 2015

Who Is Entitled under This Warranty?

This warranty is only extended to the original purchaser of the Product with ship to locations in North America (“you”) and applies only if the Product has been authorized for consumer use and solely used for consumer purposes which are not related to your trade, business, employment, or profession. This warranty is not transferable.

What This Limited Warranty Covers and for How Long:

This limited warranty (the “Limited Hardware Warranty”) is issued by Autodesk, Inc., a Delaware corporation located at 111 McInnis Parkway, San Rafael, California, United States (“US”) 94103 (“Autodesk”). Autodesk hereby warrants that the Autodesk®-branded 3D Printer hardware to which this Limited Hardware Warranty applies (“Product”) is free from manufacturing defects in hardware (materials and workmanship) for a period of one (1) year from the Date of Purchase (such one (1) year period the “Limited Warranty Period”). “Date of Purchase,” as used in this Limited Hardware Warranty means the date on the sales receipt or, if an electronic purchase, the date of an electronic confirmation that the order has been received and accepted.

This Limited Hardware Warranty does not affect your statutory rights.



What This Limited Hardware Warranty Does Not Cover:

Autodesk does not guarantee or warrant uninterrupted or error-free operation of the Product. This Limited Hardware Warranty does not apply to any defects or malfunctions resulting from: (1) misuse, abuse, alteration, accident, neglect, improper maintenance or handling, or normal wear and tear; (2) unauthorized modifications, alterations, cleaning or repair; (3) the use of parts, components, filaments, printer materials, accessories, cleaners, consumables or other materials not approved by Autodesk, including the use of any resins or filaments other than those pre-authorized by Autodesk as part of the Product technical specifications; (4) exposure to moisture, flooding, fire, or electrical problems that are not the fault of Autodesk; (5) any use that is not under normal operating conditions, incorrect voltage, or not in accordance with any product packaging, warnings, or instructions for use; and (6) any use for commercial or business activities.

What You Must Do to Get Coverage under This Limited Hardware Warranty:

You have no rights under this Limited Hardware Warranty, unless Autodesk receives from you a written claim in accordance with this Limited Hardware Warranty prior to the end of the Limited Warranty Period.

To make a claim under this Limited Hardware Warranty you must first contact Autodesk before the end of the Limited Warranty Period at the Contact Information listed below. You must submit a warranty claim by providing the Claim Information listed below to obtain coverage under this Limited Hardware Warranty. Autodesk shall, where return of the Product is necessary, collect or bear the standard shipping (only) costs of returning the allegedly defective Product, provided that the return is authorized after contact with Autodesk as instructed below. Autodesk will perform the warranty obligations, if any, within a commercially reasonable time of your submission of the warranty claim. Until further notice:

You must submit your warranty claim via a support ticket at the applicable Product or service web site, or at https://sitesupport.123dapp.com. Be sure to include the Claim Information required below.

Shipping charges for repair and replacement of Products that are covered by valid warranty claims will be prepaid by Autodesk.

All claims must have the following claim information:

• Your name (as it appears on your order);

• An email address (if any) or a phone number (if any) where you can be reached;

• Your mailing address (not a P.O. box);

• The Product name;

• Product serial number;

• Date of Purchase;

• Proof of purchase (for example, pdf or jpeg, copy or actual receipt); and

• A brief description of the problem.

What Autodesk Will Do:

If we receive a claim from you in compliance with this Limited Hardware Warranty within the Limited Warranty Period and we determine that there is a defect in materials or workmanship covered by this Limited Hardware Warranty, we will, at our option, either repair or replace the Product or components of the Product that have proven defective, or refund the amount paid. All returned and/or repaired parts or products may be either new or refurbished, at Autodesk’s option. All parts or products that are replaced become the property of Autodesk. If replaced parts or products are not returned within thirty (30) days of your receipt of a return shipping label, we may charge the full purchase price for the Items or components and the original delivery costs, using the payment information provided when you placed your Order. This Limited Hardware Warranty extends to repaired and replacement products and components only through the end of the original Limited Warranty Period.

Limitations of Remedies under This Limited Hardware Warranty:

Under this Limited Hardware Warranty, we only offer the remedies expressly provided herein. These are your exclusive remedies against Autodesk under this Limited Hardware Warranty.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, under this Limited Hardware Warranty, we do not assume for Autodesk or any of its retailers, dealers, distributors or resellers any liability for any loss, damage or expense (however suffered or incurred) relating to the Product (including any repaired or replacement product or component), its use, or its installation.



Further, under this Limited Hardware Warranty, we do not assume for Autodesk or any of its retailers, dealers, distributors or resellers any liability for incidental, indirect, special, exemplary, punitive or consequential damages relating to the Product (including any repaired or replacement product or component), its use, or its installation, including without limitation damage to, or loss of use of, any equipment, lost or destroyed data, lost sales or profits, or delay or failure to perform this warranty obligation.

Laws that Apply:

This Limited Hardware Warranty will be governed by and construed under the laws of the State of California, without regard to choice of laws principles. Any litigation between the parties shall be commenced and maintained exclusively in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco or the courts of Marin County, California. The parties expressly submit themselves to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts. The United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods shall not apply to these terms and conditions. If for any reason a court of competent jurisdiction finds any provision of this Limited Hardware Warranty invalid or unenforceable, that provision of this Limited Hardware Warranty will be enforced to the maximum extent permissible and the other provisions of this Limited Hardware Warranty will remain in full force and effect.

Limitation on Implied Warranties:

If you purchased the Product or are based in the US, any implied warranties that may exist under applicable US law, including, without limitation, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose, shall expire at the end of the Limited Warranty Period. Some jurisdictions do not allow limitations on how long an implied warranty lasts, in which case the above limitation may not apply to you.