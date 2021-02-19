Effective Date: July 2020
You have entered into an Agreement which incorporates these Token Flex License Implementation Terms by reference. This scope is subject to change by Autodesk, and such changes shall be effective upon this site being updated.
“Agreement”: the contractual terms and conditions which You have entered into with Autodesk under which the Token Flex License Implementation is being paid for and performed.
The parties agree that Autodesk will provide the following to You in accordance with these Terms:
These Token Flex License Implementation Terms outline the implementation of the Enterprise program License file and Network License Reporting Services (NLRS) Setup at Your site(s) (“the Solution”).
Our goals during this transition include:
Design and implement the Software Management framework to support consistent access to Autodesk Software across the business.
Provide a reporting structure to fulfill Autodesk contractual requirements.
Description
Autodesk will assign a Project Manager (PM) who will oversee the delivery of the Services. The Autodesk PM will work with Your PM to plan and schedule the Services delivery.
The Autodesk PM will also carry out the following activities:
Outputs (not subject to acceptance)
Name
Description
a) Project Schedule
A project schedule for tasks described in these Token Flex License Implementation Terms which must be completed in accordance with the terms of the Enterprise Program Pilot or the Enterprise Business Agreement, as relevant.
b) Status Reports
Document of project status, including project progress over a given period.
Task Level Assumptions
Autodesk is project managing the effort of Autodesk personnel only and not Your contributions.
Task Level Customer Responsibilities
You are responsible for assigning a PM to be the central point of contact for the Autodesk PM. Your PM will coordinate project activities with the Autodesk PM and will manage Your project team to the completion of Your responsibilities.
Description
Autodesk will facilitate a Mobilization Meeting with Your PM and key stakeholders from Your organization.
During the meeting, Autodesk will present its understanding of the following topics, and the meeting attendees will discuss them related to the deployment of Autodesk technology on Your project(s).
Your Project Overview
Technology Overview
Technology Deployment Planning
Outputs (not subject to acceptance)
Name
Description
a) Mobilization Meeting
2 hour teleconference
b) Mobilization Plan
A document summarizing the topics discussed (listed above) and the planning agreed to during the Mobilization Meeting.
Task Level Assumptions
None
Task Level Your Responsibilities
Your PM and key stakeholders of these services from the Your organization will attend. Before moving to Task 3, You shall provide Autodesk with the completed Checklist.
Description
Purpose: Provide and review recommended Solution.
Based on the requirements gathered in Task 2, Autodesk will create a recommended Solution proposal. The Solution proposal will include:
Outputs (not subject to acceptance)
Name
Description
Solution Proposal and Implementation Plan
The document contains the topics that are outlined above under Description
Task Level Assumptions
This document will be authored in English in word format.
Task Level Your Responsibilities
Provide access to the Project Manager, CAD-/Server-/Network- Administrator(s)
Description
Autodesk will assist and train You in the configuration of existing and new license servers:
|
|
|
|
Training Workshop
Up to one-half (1/2) day training session on the Solution.
Training materials
Administration training and reference material of NLM and NLRS
|
|
|
|
Provide access to the Project Manager, CAD-/Server-/Network- Administrator(s)
Description
Based on the above tasks, Autodesk will provide a Close-Out meeting.
|
|
|
|
a) Close-Out Meeting
A meeting by telephone or online up to 2 hours duration to confirm that the token flex server is correctly reporting
|
|
|
|
Your PM must attend the Close-Out Meeting.
Number
Your Overall Responsibilities
1.
You will allocate the appropriate IT, engineering and management resources to work with the Autodesk consultants during the delivery of these Token Flex License Implementation services.
2.
You will be responsible for the installation and administration of all hardware and network system components and migration of Authorized Users to use of the Enterprise Program Products in accordance with the timing and requirements as outlined in the Enterprise Business Agreement.
3.
You will be responsible for license compliance with Autodesk license terms and conditions.
4.
You will name a Project Manager to be the primary contact for the Autodesk Project Manager. Your Project Manager must have authority and responsibility for project level decisions and items that come out of progress reviews and other meetings.
5.
You will commit knowledgeable staff with expertise in the current systems, organization and business process to the project, to the extent necessary for Autodesk to complete its assigned tasks and for this project to be completed per an agreed upon schedule.
6.
You will be responsible for purchasing and setting up all appropriate hardware, networks and software environments for this project.
7.
You shall provide all the cooperation necessary for Autodesk to complete the implementation within three months.
Token Flex License Implementation services will be provided remote and/or at Your facilities, at Autodesk’s discretion
The services and all related documents shall be provided in English only.
The Token Flex License Implementation services are anticipated to be completed within three (3) months after the Token Flex Program Effective Date,