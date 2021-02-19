LEGAL

Effective Date: July 2020

Token Flex License Implementation Terms

You have entered into an Agreement which incorporates these Token Flex License Implementation Terms by reference. This scope is subject to change by Autodesk, and such changes shall be effective upon this site being updated.

“Agreement”: the contractual terms and conditions which You have entered into with Autodesk under which the Token Flex License Implementation is being paid for and performed.

The parties agree that Autodesk will provide the following to You in accordance with these Terms:

Project Background

Token-Flex License Implementation

These Token Flex License Implementation Terms outline the implementation of the Enterprise program License file and Network License Reporting Services (NLRS) Setup at Your site(s) (“the Solution”).

Our goals during this transition include:

  • Design and implement the Software Management framework to support consistent access to Autodesk Software across the business.

  • Provide a reporting structure to fulfill Autodesk contractual requirements.

Token Flex License Implementation Services

Task 1: Project Management

Description

Autodesk will assign a Project Manager (PM) who will oversee the delivery of the Services. The Autodesk PM will work with Your PM to plan and schedule the Services delivery.

The Autodesk PM will also carry out the following activities:

  • Confirm the start of the Services

  • Conduct regular project review meetings with Your PM

  • Coordinate Autodesk schedule for Autodesk tasks

  • Coordinate communication between Autodesk team members and You

  • Schedule and coordinate Autodesk personnel activities with Your teams

  • Track and document Services delivery and all resulting outputs

  • Acquire acknowledgement of Services from You

  • Handle requests for clarification on the scope of the Services

  • Respond to escalations from You related to the Services

  • Confirm the completion of the Services at the end of the service term

Outputs (not subject to acceptance)

Name

Description

a) Project Schedule

A project schedule for tasks described in these Token Flex License Implementation Terms which must be completed in accordance with the terms of the Enterprise Program Pilot or the Enterprise Business Agreement, as relevant.

b) Status Reports

Document of project status, including project progress over a given period.

Task Level Assumptions

Autodesk is project managing the effort of Autodesk personnel only and not Your contributions.

Task Level Customer Responsibilities

You are responsible for assigning a PM to be the central point of contact for the Autodesk PM. Your PM will coordinate project activities with the Autodesk PM and will manage Your project team to the completion of Your responsibilities.

Task 2: Mobilization Meeting

Description

Autodesk will facilitate a Mobilization Meeting with Your PM and key stakeholders from Your organization.

During the meeting, Autodesk will present its understanding of the following topics, and the meeting attendees will discuss them related to the deployment of Autodesk technology on Your project(s).

Your Project Overview

  • Your Delivery Approach

  • Your Project Priorities

  • Your Organization

Technology Overview

  • Project Scenarios

  • Token Flex Key Components

  • Solution High-Level Requirements

Technology Deployment Planning

  • Alignment and Review Planning

  • Performance Review and Metrics

  • Schedule, Risks and Uncertainties

  • Deliver to You a checklist summarizing all Autodesk’s implementation requirements

Outputs (not subject to acceptance)

Name

Description

a) Mobilization Meeting

2 hour teleconference

b) Mobilization Plan

A document summarizing the topics discussed (listed above) and the planning agreed to during the Mobilization Meeting.

Task Level Assumptions

None

Task Level Your Responsibilities

Your PM and key stakeholders of these services from the Your organization will attend. Before moving to Task 3, You shall provide Autodesk with the completed Checklist.

Task 3: Initiation – Alignment and Review

Description

Purpose: Provide and review recommended Solution.

Based on the requirements gathered in Task 2, Autodesk will create a recommended Solution proposal. The Solution proposal will include:

  • Architecture, recommended server layout, and recommended backup management

  • Architecture Implementation Plan

  • Creation of schedule with timescales, activities, and roles

Outputs (not subject to acceptance)

Name

Description

Solution Proposal and Implementation Plan

The document contains the topics that are outlined above under Description

Task Level Assumptions

This document will be authored in English in word format.

Task Level Your Responsibilities

Provide access to the Project Manager, CAD-/Server-/Network- Administrator(s)

Task 4: Implementation and Training

Description

Autodesk will assist and train You in the configuration of existing and new license servers:

  • Implement additional production license managers with Autodesk Network License Reporting Services (NLRS) (if needed)

  • Implement license controls through option files such as idle timeout and borrowing limits (when supported by the Autodesk product)

  • Implement basic options file to include basic restrictions such as timeout

  • Perform basic failure recovery testing if backup servers or multiple servers are present

  • Develop license administration scripts to centralize and automate routine tasks (typically VB or batch file, etc)

  • A knowledge transfer session with Your designated staff to ensure administrative proficiency. Topics may include:

    • Review of engagement, discoveries, and accomplishments

    • Routine maintenance

    • Segregation management

    • Failure recovery

  • Workstation transition discussion

    • Review Client machine configuration, review necessities to migrate existing machines to the new server infrastructure

    • Assist in building a desktop transition plan and discuss using Your infrastructure to automate desktop transition

Outputs (not subject to acceptance)

Name

Description

Training Workshop

Up to one-half (1/2) day training session on the Solution.

Training materials

Administration training and reference material of NLM and NLRS

Task Level Assumptions

The server infrastructure is setup at Your site. All documentation will be authored in English and delivered in Adobe PDF format.

Task Level Your Responsibilities

Provide access to the Project Manager, CAD-/Server-/Network- Administrator(s)

Task 5: Close-out Meeting

Description

Based on the above tasks, Autodesk will provide a Close-Out meeting.

Outputs (not subject to acceptance)

Name

Description

a) Close-Out Meeting

A meeting by telephone or online up to 2 hours duration to confirm that the token flex server is correctly reporting

Task Level Assumptions

None

Task Level Customer Responsibilities

Your PM must attend the Close-Out Meeting.

Your Responsibilities

Number

Your Overall Responsibilities

1.

You will allocate the appropriate IT, engineering and management resources to work with the Autodesk consultants during the delivery of these Token Flex License Implementation services.

2.

You will be responsible for the installation and administration of all hardware and network system components and migration of Authorized Users to use of the Enterprise Program Products in accordance with the timing and requirements as outlined in the Enterprise Business Agreement.

3.

You will be responsible for license compliance with Autodesk license terms and conditions.

4.

You will name a Project Manager to be the primary contact for the Autodesk Project Manager. Your Project Manager must have authority and responsibility for project level decisions and items that come out of progress reviews and other meetings.

5.

You will commit knowledgeable staff with expertise in the current systems, organization and business process to the project, to the extent necessary for Autodesk to complete its assigned tasks and for this project to be completed per an agreed upon schedule.

6.

You will be responsible for purchasing and setting up all appropriate hardware, networks and software environments for this project.

7.

You shall provide all the cooperation necessary for Autodesk to complete the implementation within three months.

Location

Token Flex License Implementation services will be provided remote and/or at Your facilities, at Autodesk’s discretion

The services and all related documents shall be provided in English only.

Schedule

The Token Flex License Implementation services are anticipated to be completed within three (3) months after the Token Flex Program Effective Date,