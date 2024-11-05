Some previously released versions of Autodesk software are available as a benefit when you subscribe to a current version of Autodesk software.
Installation for individuals
Some previously released versions of Autodesk software are available as a benefit when you subscribe to a current version of Autodesk software.
Flex users and customers with an active subscription. See Eligible previous versions for subscribers.
Education customers. Go to the Education community (US Site).
You don't have to uninstall the current version to download and install a previous version.
Students and educators: If you have an education license, go to the Education community (US Site).
Note that support, including technical support, software updates, and hotfixes, is only provided for previous releases up to three years back.