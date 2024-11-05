Installation for individuals

Download previous versions

Some previously released versions of Autodesk software are available as a benefit when you subscribe to a current version of Autodesk software.

Which previous versions can you download?

To download a previous version of Autodesk software

You don't have to uninstall the current version to download and install a previous version.

Students and educators: If you have an education license, go to the Education community (US Site).

Product versions up to three years back

  1. Sign in to Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Under All Products and Services, find your product.
  3. In the product tile, click the current version and select a previous version.
  4. Download your product.

Product versions four to five years back

  1. Sign in to Autodesk Account at manage.autodesk.com.
  2. Click the Autodesk Assistant icon (question mark in bottom right corner).

Note that support, including technical support, software updates, and hotfixes, is only provided for previous releases up to three years back.

