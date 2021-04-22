Autodesk VRED: Stunning visuals for digital prototyping

3D visualization software with XR

Image courtesy of Recom Farmhouse, backplate by Michael Hanisch

What is Autodesk VRED?

Autodesk VRED professional 3D visualization software brings your complex data to life.

  • Create high-quality renderings on premises or in the cloud.

  • Visualize, review, and validate with ease and accuracy.

  • Collaborate on any device, including virtual reality (VR).

Why use VRED?

Develop digital prototypes

Assemble and review a digital twin of the product for use in decision making.

Enhance collaboration

Collaborate visually with your team from anywhere on any device.

Flexibility for reviews

Expand the use of Extended Reality for evaluation, reviews, and interaction with data.

What you can do with VRED

Flexible hardware choices with GPU ray tracing (video: 1:01 min.)

Review, validate, and showcase realistic prototypes

VRED 3D visualization software helps designers and engineers create product presentations, design reviews, and virtual prototypes using interactive GPU ray tracing and both analytic and cloud-rendering modes.

Stream rendered content with UI controls (video: 1:55 min.)

Assemble and maintain complex control models

Transform complex design and engineering data sets into a holistic digital control model that can be used as a single source of truth.

Real-time, multi-user collaboration (video: 2:21 min.)

Connect people and data for seamless decision making

Access the latest design data anywhere, anytime for high-quality collaborative review on desktop, mobile, or in VR using a variety of utilities and streaming APIs.

Which Autodesk VRED is right for you?

Prototype of a modern two-door car

VRED Design

Review and evaluate automotive design ideas in real time.

 

Prototype of a partially constructed SUV with the front engine exposed, overlaid with images of VRED tools

VRED Professional

Create high-end visualizations and virtual prototypes.

 

3D models of four Škoda Auto SUVs each sitting atop raised platforms

VRED Core

Render and stream 3D data on demand.

 

3D models of a Škoda Auto SUV on a raised platform surrounded by spheres

VRED Presenter

Present product configurations in an interactive 3D environment.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is VRED used for?

Autodesk VRED is used to explore or validate digital designs for informed decision making. It is also used to transform digital design data into compelling, high-fidelity images, animations, and real-time presentations that can be consumed on the desktop, in full-scale presentation environments, through virtual and mixed reality, or streamed through web and mobile displays.

Who uses VRED?

VRED is used by automotive designers and digital artists, technical surfacing specialists, visualization specialists, lighting engineers, perceived quality specialists, virtual reality specialists, digital marketing professionals, and CGI artists.

Is there a non-commercial version of VRED available if you aren’t in school anymore, or are self-employed?

Yes, there is a version of VRED called the Learning Edition. Find out what you can and cannot do with this version. Learn more (US Site)

Which versions of VRED can I use if I subscribe to the current version?

Your VRED subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install VRED on multiple computers?

With a subscription to VRED software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my VRED free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy VRED here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a VRED subscription cost?

The price of an annual VRED Design subscription is and the price of a monthly VRED Design subscription is . The price of a three-year VRED Design subscription is . Pricing varies by product; for information on VRED Professional and VRED Presenter, see Buy VRED. If you have infrequent users and are interested in a pay-as-you-go option, please visit www.autodesk.com/ca-en/flex to learn more.

