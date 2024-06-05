How to buy
With Twinmotion for Revit, create the scenes, animations and AR/VR experiences that tell the story of your design. A live auto-sync connection between the Revit model and Twinmotion puts pixel-perfect visualization at your fingertips.
Impress clients and create indelible design experiences showcasing your expertise, brand, and practice.
Because pictures can tell stories words can’t, Twinmotion for Revit can help your project teams run more complete design reviews.
Bring boldness, polish, and innovation to your design practice with high quality visualization and AR/VR experiences.
See Twinmotion in action
Watch an overview of Revit tools for architectural visualization, including a demonstration of Twinmotion for Revit.
See how civil engineers can use Twinmotion for Revit to better portray design intent and impact for infrastructure projects.
Learn how you can iterate quickly and streamline visualization workflows with Twinmotion for Revit in this Autodesk University course.
Twinmotion for Revit connects the photo-real visualization capability of Twinmotion directly to the Revit design and 3D model-based coordination environment for BIM. Launch Twinmotion for Revit directly from the Revit ribbon, and sync BIM data from Revit into Twinmotion to create high-quality renderings, stills, and animations.
Twinmotion for Revit is available with all Revit subscriptions, including the AEC Collection and EDU subscriptions, through the Autodesk Flex (US Site) offering, and through the Revit trial. Go to the Autodesk All Products and Services page and sign in. Look for a tile labeled Twinmotion for Revit. Click Access on this tile and you’ll be taken to a download page. You will then need to accept the EULA to download the software installer. Please follow the steps provided. For detailed information on accessing Twinmotion for Revit, consult Autodesk Support (US Site).
Twinmotion for Revit brings real-time visualization to BIM workflows. Use Twinmotion for Revit to produce high-quality images, panoramas, standard or 360° VR videos, and interactive presentations from design data. With Direct Link functionality and the ability to open a Revit view in Twinmotion, the changes you make in Revit update in real time to Twinmotion.
Your Revit model can be sent to Twinmotion using the Datasmith Exporter for Revit commands, included with Revit 2024. The design and visualization process can then be continued in Twinmotion. As the Revit model progresses, changes can be synchronized back into Twinmotion to update the design with the latest Revit changes.
For more on visualizing Revit models with Twinmotion, check out About Visualization with Twinmotion in Revit product help.
Architects use Twinmotion for Revit to bring their design ideas to life. Through a simple sync from Revit to Twinmotion, architects can create compelling visual content and scenes showcasing their design ideas. Common uses in architecture for Twinmotion for Revit include: visualization and simulating design intent through renders, stills, AR/VR immersive experiences, and animations; coordinating design stakeholders and data; creating marketing materials and interactive presentations to win more work. Architects use Twinmotion for Revit to depict architectural design, environmental design, urban design, interiors, and more.
Twinmotion for Revit can help designers and engineers communicate design intent for infrastructure projects. By syncing BIM data for infrastructure projects in Revit to the Twinmotion creative environment, infrastructure projects can be rendered and animated to better visualize design factors like traffic corridor flow, pedestrian circulation at transit hubs, lighting, and more. To see it in action, check out the on-demand webinar "Visualization for Civil Infrastructure Design in Twinmotion" (US Site).
Using the Direct Link command in Twinmotion for Revit, file data from a Revit 3D View can be sent directly to Twinmotion for visualization. This live link functionality syncs Revit data to Twinmotion, ensuring that changes to the Revit model are updated to the Twinmotion creative environment. Revit data can also be transferred into Twinmotion via the Datasmith Exporter for Revit, which is included in Twinmotion for Revit versions 2024 and above. For earlier versions of Revit, the Datasmith Exporter for Revit is available as a plug-in, and can be used to move data from Revit into Twinmotion versions 2023.1 and 2023.2.
Twinmotion for Revit and the Open in Twinmotion command is integrated into Revit 2023.1 and above and compatible with Twinmotion 2022.2.3 and above. For Revit versions prior to 2023.1, manual transfer of Revit data into Twinmotion can be integrated manually using the Datasmith File Exporter for Revit. For more information, check out the article About Visualization with Twinmotion in Revit product help.
Twinmotion for Revit is an entitlement included with all Revit subscriptions, giving Revit subscribers access to Twinmotion at no additional cost. This is subject to change depending on the Twinmotion pricing model.