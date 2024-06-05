Twinmotion for Revit brings real-time visualization to BIM workflows. Use Twinmotion for Revit to produce high-quality images, panoramas, standard or 360° VR videos, and interactive presentations from design data. With Direct Link functionality and the ability to open a Revit view in Twinmotion, the changes you make in Revit update in real time to Twinmotion.

Your Revit model can be sent to Twinmotion using the Datasmith Exporter for Revit commands, included with Revit 2024. The design and visualization process can then be continued in Twinmotion. As the Revit model progresses, changes can be synchronized back into Twinmotion to update the design with the latest Revit changes.

For more on visualizing Revit models with Twinmotion, check out About Visualization with Twinmotion in Revit product help.