Navisworks Freedom
Get the whole-project view using Navisworks solutions. Combine design data created in AutoCAD, Revit, and other applications with models created by other design tools. Then, view these files with Navisworks® Freedom viewer software. NWD files viewed with Navisworks Freedom give stakeholders equal access to explore and experience whole projects.
The Navisworks Freedom free download creates compressed, more secure, NWD format files. A practical solution to streaming large CAD models, NWD files require no model preparation, third-party server hosting, setup time, or ongoing costs.
Navisworks NWC Export Utility
The distributable NWC file exporter lets project teams using Navisworks software generate whole-project models for simulation and analysis. Team members can generate optimized NWC files directly from design applications without needing a licensed seat for Navisworks. The NWC exporter works with a range of products, including AutoCAD and Revit software, as well as 3ds Max, Bentley MicroStation, and Graphisoft ArchiCAD software. The NWC file format supports transfer of both object geometry and associated metadata.