Moldflow® Communicator software helps improve collaboration with manufacturing personnel, procurement engineers, suppliers, and external customers. The viewer works directly with Moldflow result files so stakeholders can more easily visualize, quantify, and compare simulation results. Whether you design injection molds, manufacture plastic parts, or participate in any other step of the plastic injection molding process, Moldflow Communicator software enables you to share simulation knowledge with your extended design team and helps to reduce costly design changes and manufacturing defects.
The following examples illustrate the benefits of Moldflow Communicator software for visualizing, quantifying, and comparing Moldflow results.
Please download the files below when going through the Moldflow Communicator tutorials.