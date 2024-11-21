Free InfoWorks WS Pro Viewer 

InfoWorks WS Pro Viewer

With the Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro viewer, users can:

  • Open and view model network data, logs and results
  • Create and update the following:
    • Database or transportable database
    • Themes
    • SQL Queries
    • Selection sets
    • Workspaces
    • Layer Lists
    • Label List
    • Custom Graphs
  • Copy any data between databases/transportable databases
  • Load background mapping and GIS layer data
  • Create new views of results

Autodesk Viewer license prevents users from:

  • Creating new simulations
  • Re-running simulations (on-premise and cloud)
  • Editing model attributes

Download

  1. Download InfoWorks WS Pro Viewer
  2. Install
    Run the downloaded executable to unpack the InfoWorks WS Pro Viewer to a location of your choice and to begin the installation process. Note that administration rights are needed to install this product.
  3. Learn more
    A Readme, Installation Guide, and other important documentation are accessible from within the installer.