Autodesk Inventor is a 3D computer-aided design (CAD) software that is widely used for mechanical design, simulation, and documentation. It provides a comprehensive set of tools for creating and editing 3D models, generating 2D drawings, and performing various engineering analyses.

Informed Design for Inventor is an add-in specifically designed to extend the functionality of Autodesk Inventor. This add-in enables product managers and product engineers to create parametric models, define BIM content, author product rules, and publish their products to the cloud for improved collaboration with building design stakeholders.