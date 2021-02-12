Autodesk Fusion Features

-
A 3D design and modeling platform
Engineer products with a comprehensive set of modeling tools. Ensure your products' form, fit, and function with diverse analysis methods.
Sketching
Create and edit sketches with sketch constraints, dimensions, and a powerful suite of sketch tools.
Direct modeling
Edit or repair imported geometry from non-native file formats. Make design changes without worrying about time-based features.
Surface modeling
Create and edit complex parametric surfaces for repairing, patching, or designing geometry.
Parametric modeling
Create history-based features, including extrude, revolve, loft, sweep, etc., that update with design changes.
Mesh modeling
Edit and repair imported scans or mesh models, including STL and OBJ files.
Freeform modeling
Create complex sub-divisional surfaces with T-splines and edit them with intuitive push-pull gestures.
Rendering
Create photo-realistic images of your model, leveraging local or cloud rendering.
PCB design integration
Synchronize bi-directional changes from your electronics designs seamlessly with Autodesk EAGLE interoperability.
Sheet metal
Design sheet metal part components. Document flat patterns using 2D drawings and DXFs. Manufacture your designs with cutting strategies for water jet, laser, and plasma machines.
Assemblies
Assemble designs with a traditional bottom-up, middle-out, or top-down approach, and analyze assembly motion.
Design to manufacture
Autodesk Fusion makes it easy to program CNC machines. Use simplified controls for high-efficiency roughing, adaptive clearing, and tool orientation. Design for 2D up to 5-axis milling. Simplify probing, turning, mill-turning, and profiling operations with a powerful post engine.
2D and 2.5D machining
Set up jobs and create 2D and 2.5D toolpaths to drive CNC routers, mills, water jet cutters, laser cutters, and more. Integrated CAD simplifies design revisions, reduces programming times, and helps avoid mistakes.
3-axis machining
Access a range of powerful 3-axis machining strategies to rapidly create high-quality NC code to rough and finish your 3D parts. Intuitive workflows make it simple to program individual features or entire parts. Some of these capabilities require a subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 and the Manufacturing Extension.
Multi-axis positional machining
Unleash your shop's multi-axis capabilities with 3+1 and 3+2 (positional) machining. Machine parts with fewer setups, using shorter, more rigid cutting tools, for improved part accuracy and faster cycle times. Some of these capabilities require a subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 and the Manufacturing Extension.
4 and 5-axis simultaneous milling
Use specialized 4- and 5-axis toolpaths to achieve superior surface finish. Additional tool axis controls and automatic collision avoidance help you achieve safe, smooth and predictable machine motion. Access to this functionality requires a subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 and the Manufacturing Extension.
Turning
Program 2D turned parts using a suite of dedicated turning strategies. Verify your turning toolpaths with stock simulation. Identify errors or collisions with the model, stock, tools, and workholding.
Turn-mill
Produce more complex parts by combining milling and turning operations. Generate NC code for multi-tasking hardware, capable of supporting both styles of machining.
Setup probing and part inspection
Use spindle mounted touch probes to monitor and control your CNC machining. Save time and money by measuring stock material, updating work offsets, monitoring quality, automating part setup, and more. Some of these capabilities require a subscription to Autodesk Fusion 360 and the Manufacturing Extension.
|Autodesk Fusion Manufacturing Extension
Purchase access to the Machining Extension to unlock advanced CAM capabilities in Autodesk Fusion, including 4- and 5-axis simultaneous machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.
Integrated electronics
Bring your designs to life with automation. Use schematic design, PCB layout, and routing capabilities built into Autodesk Fusion.
Schematic capture
Save valuable design time with a complete set of schematic tools. Get access to thousands of components. Interconnect circuits and create custom attribute assignments.
PCB layout
The PCB editor lets you connect your ideas together in the shortest time possible. Even the layout of dense boards is possible with a complete set of PCB layout tools.
PCB manufacturing (CAM)
Generate gerbers, drill files, and assembly files with a click of a button.
Design for manufacturing/DRC
Stay true to your manufacturing requirements with customizable design rules.
MCAD-ECAD unification
Ensure your PCB fits the first time, every time with the only genuinely unified MCAD to ECAD software.
Component library management
Stay focused on your design instead of creating parts with ready to use PCB library content and component wizards.
SPICE simulation
Ensure accuracy and get your schematics right the first time with fully functional SPICE simulation.
Electronics cooling
Remove excess heat within the enclosure, so you do not damage the internal components.
Centralized data management
Data management is the center of your unified development process. Gain more control by leveraging managed user permissions, version control, and cloud storage.
Administrative tools
Assign permissions and grant rights to stakeholders inside or outside of your organization with a collection of advanced administrative tools.
File export
Export a variety of industry-standard file formats making it easier to share and collaborate. File types include STEP, DWG, DXF, OBJ, STL, IGES, and more.
Version control
Reduce design cycle errors and workflow inefficiencies. Track every change and prevent conflicts with automated, built-in version management.
Cloud storage
Access your data anywhere and everywhere, on any device. Continue working when not connected to the internet using offline mode.
AnyCAD
Eliminate the need for translation. Use models and data from any tool directly in your Autodesk Fusion design.
Autodesk Fusion Team Participant
All data management features are included with every Autodesk Fusion subscription or can be purchased separately. Add users to your environment for data management and collaboration purposes only.
A platform for collaboration
Remove the silos from your traditional design process and utilize a modern collaboration environment regardless of your role. Connect your teams and external stakeholders, communicate in real-time, and centralize project activity.
Global share
Connect teams across various departments and locations, both internally and externally, using a single platform.
Comment and markup
Capture and share feedback from any device, directly on the design using comments and markups.
Unlimited access
Access your data anywhere and everywhere, on any device. Continue working when not connected to the internet using offline mode.
Public/private design sharing
Share links to preview in a web browser, so any third parties can interact with a 3D model, even if they don't have access to a modeling program.
Additive manufacturing in 3D
Quickly create physical prototypes to validate prior to manufacturing and build 3D printed parts using additive manufacturing in Autodesk Fusion. Connect to a library of 3D printing machines including Ultimaker, EOS, and Renishaw.
Fused filament fabrication
Manufacture parts using FFF in a seamless approach from design to print preparation. Reduce 3D printing time. Save material costs with infill pattern options and automatic part orientation. Simulate slices across a range of additive manufacturing machines before printing.
Associative programming
Your toolpaths update with every design change through our fully integrated manufacturing tools, making it quick and easy to machine prototypes.
Metal additive manufacturing
Use additive manufacturing to fabricate metal parts with powder bed fusion. Reduce material wastage and cost. Select 3D print parameters, automate part orientation and generate fully associative support structures.
Generative design optimization
Explore multiple manufacturing-ready outcomes that meet your design specifications while reducing weight, improving performance, and consolidating parts through generative design.
Manufacturing methods and constraints
Identify your design requirements, constraints, materials, and manufacturing options to generate manufacturing-ready designs.
Machine learning and AI
Review cloud-generated design outcomes based on visual similarities, plots, and filters powered by machine learning.
Native, editable results
Avoid lengthy, manual import-export processes. Choose your outcome and start editing in your modeling environment immediately.
Cloud solve
Simultaneously solve for various design outcomes, freeing up your time to focus on other tasks.
Costing
Make the right decisions balancing performance and cost early in the design process. Based on generated design outcomes, estimate production volume requirements impact on manufacturing cost.
Digital simulation
Test your designs to ensure they will survive real world conditions. Simulate your products digitally, reducing the cost of prototyping by using fully-validated solvers.
Cloud simulation
Using cloud simulation in Autodesk Fusion 360 eliminates the need for expensive hardware. Set up multiple studies to gain insights on finite element analysis through exploration.
Study breadth
Test for eight different failure criteria, including nonlinear, event, and more.
Compare results
The compare workspace makes it easy to see the benefits of design changes in a single view. Compare up to four different iterations side by side.
Static stress
Static simulations introduce the benefits of finite element analysis. Determine the effects of static loads on individual parts or assemblies. They are simple to set up and quick to return results.
Modal frequency
Avoid the consequences of unwanted resonance. Use finite element analysis and modal frequency simulations to improve designs. Modal frequency simulation is one of eight different simulations available with Autodesk Fusion 360.
Thermal and thermal stress
Thermal analysis in Autodesk Fusion 360 is crucial. Determine temperature distributions and heat flow of your designs. Use conduction, convection, and radiation to improve thermal management with design changes.
Buckling
Predict unexpected failure modes for slender members under compression using simulation.
Event simulation
Test your designs with several impact scenarios. Add time dependencies, inertial effects, velocities, accelerations, damping, and mass to your calculations.
Shape optimization
Remove unnecessary bulk from an existing design. Optimize for light weighting or to maximize stiffness. Using 3D mesh outputs as a guide, you'll be able to advance design refinements.
Document your designs
Document your designs in Autodesk Fusion 360 with 2D drawings, renderings, and multi-step animations. Include dimensions, notes, tolerances, and custom properties.
2D manufacturing drawings
Turn your 2D designs into detailed parts and assembly drawings. Document manufacturing specifications with drawing templates and stored annotation preferences.
Rendering
Start marketing before a first prototype is even made. To capture design details, drag and drop realistic appearances from an extensive database. Adjust the focal length, exposure, and depth of field to create focus.
Animation
Use Autodesk Fusion 360's animation workspace to create videos that show your design assemblies. Auto explode an assembly or, for more precision, change camera views in manual mode. Export to MP4 to share with stakeholders.
Innovate faster with extensions
Get even more from your Autodesk Fusion subscription. Access our most advanced design and manufacturing technology with Autodesk Fusion extensions. Flexible cost-effective options help you access the tools your business needs today.
|Manufacturing Extension
Unlock advanced CAM capabilities in Autodesk Fusion, including 4- and 5-axis simultaneous machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication, and metals-based additive manufacturing.
Simulation Extension
Improve product performance in Autodesk Fusion with the Simulation Extension. Make better products with an assortment of simulation capabilities. Check for structural, thermal, explicit, and injection molding manufacturability. Revise simulation CAD models and studies to compare design changes without exporting.
Design Extension
The Autodesk Fusion Design Extension is a set of advanced 3D design and modeling tools. Enable an automated approach to creating complex product designs. Improve product performance using intelligent feature settings. Apply guidance as you prepare designs for manufacturing.
Signal Integrity Extension
The Autodesk Fusion Signal Integrity Extension, powered by Ansys, is a cost option that unlocks additional PCB/electronics capabilities inside Autodesk Fusion, allowing you to run electromagnetic analysis on critical signals within your PCB.
Manage Extension
Simplify engineering workflows with the Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension. Enable change orders, release management, automated part numbering, and bill of materials management.