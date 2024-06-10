Download the Fabrication Review free viewer with the Fabrication trial

To download Fabrication Review, initiate a free Fabrication trial. Fabrication Review will remain active after the trial expires.

Fabrication Review

Fabrication Review software is a free* download for viewing fabrication models in 3D and 2D.



Fabrication Review can view many file formats, including .CAJ, .MAJ, .ESJ, .JOT, .IFCXML, .IFCZIP, and .BIX, plus .DWG™ files as underlays.

  • Review multiple file formats without authorizing software.
  • Walk viewers through detailed building models for more realistic visualization.

Fabrication Review is available with the Fabrication free trial.



