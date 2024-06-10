How to buy
Autodesk CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) software creates computational fluid dynamics simulations that engineers and analysts use to intelligently predict how liquids and gases will perform. With CFD software, you can:
Customize setups with a user-friendly interface.
Analyze heat transfer and fluid flow design.
Enable scripting and automation with APIs.
The trial of Autodesk CFD lets you try the simulation capabilities using the built-in tutorial models.
If you would like to try one of your company’s models, you can contact the Autodesk CFD sales team or your Autodesk reseller.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions both for individuals and for administrators. Individuals should sign in to their Autodesk Account or education site. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform, and language and then select a download method. For more information, visit Autodesk Support.
Trial versions of Autodesk software let you explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method, it will expire automatically.
If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can buy a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only), or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues (US Site).
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or visit the Autodesk CFD product center. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about Autodesk Education plan (US Site).
