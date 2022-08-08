Key features of AutoCAD Web

Do more with these essential AutoCAD features available on the web and on mobile. Access your files securely anytime, anywhere with SOC 2 compliance.

Trace function in AutoCAD Web

Create and edit drawings online

Create fundamental designs using core AutoCAD commands and edit drawings through the ribbon or command line

Open and share in the cloud

View, edit, share, and save drawings in Autodesk Drive and Docs, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box

Share with collaborators

Send a controlled copy of your drawing to teammates and colleagues to access wherever they are

Review and give feedback with Trace

Using the Trace feature, safely review and add feedback directly to a DWG file without altering the existing drawing

Work offline (mobile only)

Design and draw without an internet connection and sync later

Organize your drawing with layers

Create layers in your drawing and organize them with flexibility and control

Display external references

View external references directly in your drawing

Accessible command line

Easily access the command line, which is docked at the bottom of the drawing area and displays prompts, options, and messages

Measurements and dimensions

Take measurements and add dimensions to your drawings

What’s new

New features of AutoCAD Web

NEW

Local file access

Enable local file access on the web to streamline access to your DWG files saved on local drive or LAN, allowing you to make edits directly without worrying about duplicating files in the cloud.

NEW

Command ribbon

Switch the standard location of the command palette on the web to a location above the canvas that emulates the popular ribbon in AutoCAD on desktop.

NEW

MTEXT

View and edit MTEXT objects in DWG files on the web. 

NEW

Sketch

ANDROID ONLY
Mark up and make sketches in your drawings using touch input on mobile, allowing you to capture information and gather field insights on the go. 

NEW

Access to links on mobile

Open links to drawings directly from your mobile device, ensuring smooth collaboration across devices.

Enhanced security

AutoCAD on the web and on mobile provides enhanced security with SOC 2 compliance.

AutoCAD Web features

Ease of access and collaboration features

Trace

Safely review and add feedback directly to a DWG file without altering the existing drawing.

ENHANCED

Sheet Set Manager

Send sheet sets to and from teammates and open them quickly and safely using the Autodesk cloud platform. New features address key workflows such as importing layouts and creating new sheet sets in the cloud.

Flexible layers

Organize your drawings with layers. Create, lock, rename, and delete layers in AutoCAD on the web.

External references

Display xrefs, such as images and DWG files referenced in your drawing, from the web.

Object grips

Quickly reshape, move, or manipulate objects using different grips.

Editable blocks

Create, insert, and modify blocks, as well as access block libraries directly from AutoCAD on the web.

Intuitive web user interface

Access easy-to-use drafting tools and manage views, properties, and layers. Reduce eye strain with sharp icons and a modern blue interface.

Save to web and mobile

Save your drawings to AutoCAD on the web and mobile so that other AutoCAD users can access what you have created or edited.

Leica DISTO

ANDROID ONLY
Use the Leica DISTO laser measurement device to update line lengths in real time directly on mobile. Available on Android.