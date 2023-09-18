How to buy
In partnership between Autodesk® and Schneider Electric®, BIM Electrical Corp. (“BIM Electric” a subsidiary of Schneider Electric) was established to deliver Advanced Electrical Design™ for Autodesk® Revit®, an extension that enables engineers to plan, analyze, optimize and document electrical designs in one place.
Autodesk, a leading provider of BIM software, has partnered with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management.
“Our strategic alliance delivers solutions that help electrical professionals design more energy efficient buildings. We’re adding deep engineering knowledge to our existing BIM-based workflows, providing greater value to our customers and helping solve global energy challenges for a more sustainable future.”
Steve Butler, Sr. Manager, MEP Industry Strategy, Autodesk, Inc.
“Our alliance leverages Schneider Electric’s global engineering and sustainability expertise to develop Advanced Electrical Design™ for Autodesk® Revit®. Enabling electrical engineers to play a leading role in designing high performance buildings for Electricity 4.0, in the new energy landscape.”
Daniel Stonecipher, Vice President, Chief Product Officer, Schneider Electric
Advanced Electrical Design enables electrical engineers to better support emerging industry demands and the evolving energy landscape.
