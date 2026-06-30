Simplify tool sprawl and help reduce costs by switching from a fragmented SOLIDWORKS setup to Fusion.

With an open ecosystem and flexible APIs, Fusion adapts to your existing tech stack, not the other way around – giving you a connected and customizable product development environment for as little as /month.*

Keep momentum by using existing SOLIDWORKS data and connected workflows

Learn the equivalent tools quickly with free guided resources

Follow a migration checklist with no big rollout required

Access technical experts ready to help

*Pricing and capabilities vary by subscription, configuration, and extensions.