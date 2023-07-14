Try Autodesk Forma free for 30 days

What is Autodesk Forma?

Autodesk Forma is a cloud software that offers powerful, yet easy-to-use AI-powered tools for pre-design and schematic design. Architects and designers use Forma to:

  • Set up a geolocated project with real-world contextual data and model complex 3D designs in minutes 

  • Use automated massing takeoffs and real-time environmental impact analysis to explore concepts and optimize for living quality and sustainability 

  • Continue a detailed design process by fluidly connecting with Revit, Rhino, and Dynamo

Overview of Autodesk Forma features (video: 3:14 min.) 

Autodesk Forma for students

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How do I access Autodesk Forma?

Subscribers and trial users can log into Forma with their Autodesk account. Login to Forma here.

How long is the Autodesk Forma free trial?

Trial versions of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.

How do I extend the Autodesk Forma free trial?

If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can buy a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only).

How do I get free Autodesk Forma software for students?

Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you still are eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free Forma software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).

How do I convert my Autodesk Forma free trial to a paid subscription?

Visit the Autodesk Forma product center. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

 

Forma is also included in the AEC Collection software bundle. Learn more.

