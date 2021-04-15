How to buy
Accelerate your post-production workflow with cutting-edge visual effects (VFX) and editorial finishing tools right at your fingertips.
Combine the interactive speed of traditional 2D compositing and powerful 3D visual effects in Action
Easily isolate skies, human bodies, heads, facial features, or other objects using semantic keyers
Insert, cut, and apply effects to video and audio files
Generate camera data, a point cloud, and Z-Depth map to easily position objects in a scene
Blaze through color work with a high dynamic range (HDR) ready and float-point capable color tool
Color grade in an integrated environment that connects to colorist control panels
Store grabbed references and Timeline FX setups in a dedicated bin and reference comparison area
Stream audio and Network Device Interface (NDI) video across a network for more productive client sessions
Create HDR content with Dolby Vision technology for an enhanced viewing experience
Power through 11th-hour post-production editing with robust Flame tools and workflows.
3D compositing toolset
Keying on the Timeline
Easily create chroma keys directly on the Timeline using the Modular Keyer in Action or Keyer tools in Batch FX.
Camera tracking
Perform automatic 3D tracking based on the camera properties of the device used to acquire the image sequence you want to track.
Node-based compositing
Batch and Batch FX integrates with the Timeline and desktop to combine 2D and 3D elements iteratively.
Animation Channel Editor
Gain more control of your animation and fine-tune changes across all animation channels for your current effect or tool.
Editorial Timeline
Oversee projects, create consistent looks, edit on the Timeline, and correctly match graded and 3D VFX shots to editorial intention.
2D compositing on the Timeline
Use Timeline FX to control the composition of a segment with the input on the track beneath it.
Effects environment
Task based environment that brings a new level of grading and VFX integration directly into the Timeline.
MasterGrade creative color tool
Use modes optimized to grade the three types of colors spaces: video, logarithmic, and scene-linear.
Explorer bin
Save and recall color grading and FX work in a dedicated bin and reference comparison area.
Dolby Vision HDR compatible
Import, author, display, and export Dolby Vision HDR animatable metadata.
Integrated finishing core toolset
Control the effects environment using Tangent controls. Apply color and effects in an integrated environment connected to Tangent colorist control panels.
Image Timeline FX and Batch node
Use an integrated toolset for color, beauty work, production fix-it tasks, or freeform creative treatments on any image.
Matchbox and Lightbox
Load several Matchboxes and Lightboxes either provided with Flame or created by a third party to apply effects using GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) shaders.
Modern color management workflow
Track color space data on a per-clip basis, from source to screen. Gain the ability to lock exported color policies.
Enhanced Camera motion solver
Apply Advanced Camera solver based on SFM (Structure from Motion) and Visual SLAM, with machine learning object detection.
Human face extraction
Extract mattes using machine learning with a human-face region semantic keyer.
Sky extraction
Isolate skies with a single click to perform sky replacement, add treatments to sky backgrounds, and more.
Human body and head extraction
Isolate human bodies and heads for fast, iterative color grading and light FX treatments on shots.
Custom Object extraction
Find and provide a matte for the most obvious object within a bounding box using object recognition tools.
Z-depth map generator
Use machine learning for live-action, scene-depth reclamation. Color correct and apply effects based on camera distance.
Human face normal map generator
Generate 3D surface-orientation bump maps with machine learning for color adjustment, relighting, and retouching.
NDI video preview streaming
Remotely stream content with Fullscreen Video over IP to any NDI receiver or webcasting software.
Pybox
Use a scriptable handler to process your images via external renderers within the Batch environment.
Matchbox and Lightbox API
Use GPU-accelerated GLSL shaders to solve challenges in the 3D compositing environment in Batch and Action.
OpenFX plug-ins
Load and use OpenFX plug-ins including general plug-ins, as well as filters, generators, and transitions.
3D data in the FBX format
Exchange 3D data for scene compositions between tools and packages developed by different manufacturers.
Flow Production Tracking integration
Access the power of the Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) review and production tracking toolset.
Connected Conform workflow
Use a unified effects management approach to share and sync effects across multiple sequences.
AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI)
Broadcast an uncompressed signal in an AWS cloud deployment.
Media management
Manage media better with support for additional formats and enhanced sharing and handling.
Media export
Export multiple clips, movies, sequences, and more to a desired file format.
Displaying media metadata
View detailed metadata for each clip or sequence directly in the Player.