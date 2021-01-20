How to buy
A 3ds Max 30-day trial provides the opportunity to explore all capabilities of the latest version before you subscribe.
Test drive features and automations to speed up your workflow.
Access to learning resources created by product experts.
Ask the experts and connect with your peers.
Subscribe without losing access to work completed during your trial.
Boost your creativity and productivity with industry-tested toolsets and integrations.
Our team can advise on what’s best for your business.
Try the industry-tested toolsets included in every 3ds Max subscription to see how they can help you save time and increase creativity.
Ask questions and explore popular download, installation and licensing topics
Designed for anyone looking to learn and build their 3ds Max skills.
Explore the Trial Connect community to learn and share insights with other users.
Autodesk provides download and install instructions both for individuals and administrators. Individuals should sign into their Autodesk Account or education site. Find your product and click View Downloads. Select the version, platform, and language and then select a download method. Learn more about how to download products and updates.
Trial versions of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.
You cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can purchase a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
If your installation or product download fails, try using the Browser Download method instead (not available in macOS). We recommend disabling pop-up blockers and trying a different browser, such as Chrome or Explorer. For more solutions, check out our guide to troubleshooting Autodesk product download issues (US Site).
Students and educators can get free, one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you remain eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free 3ds Max software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen, or visit the 3ds Max product center. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
When you trial and subscribe using the same Autodesk account, all your project files, preferences, settings, and customizations made in 3ds Max during the trial period will be transferred and accessible.