Webinar: Revolutionary Digital Transformation in Public Transportation

Tuesday, 25 June 2024 

Metro Istanbul, committed to delivering timely, comfortable, and affordable transportation services, is leading the way in utilizing digital twins for rail system operations. With this implementation, they achieved a staggering up to 37.5% increase in operational efficiency and up to 25% savings in energy consumption and maintenance costs.

 

In our webinar, we will delve into how Metro Istanbul is:

  1. Reducing operational and maintenance costs
  2. Enhancing efficiency
  3. Proactively addressing potential issues before they arise
  4. Achieving a smooth transition from construction to operation for maximum operational efficiency

Please register to confirm your seat.