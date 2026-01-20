& Construction
Set up, track, and schedule every step of your project - no matter how complex. Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) provides a central hub for managing resources, tracking assets, and keeping people connected at every stage of production.
Centralize your production pipeline with Flow Production Tracking. Unify assets, tasks, reviews, and data in a secure cloud system built for seamless team collaboration.
With Flow Production Tracking, teams can review work, share feedback, and stay aligned in one connected environment - whether they’re in the same room or around the world.
Let artists stay in the zone. Flow Production Tracking integrates feedback and version history directly into their creative tools, making reviews and updates seamless.
— Angus Kneale, Chief Creative Officer, Preymaker
— Amaan Akram, head of VFX, Untold Studios
ShadowMachine
Discover how ShadowMachine used Flow Production Tracking and Flow Capture to streamline communications, organize data, and flag early disruptions to workflows and capacities.
Image courtesy of ShadowMachine
Zero VFX
Learn how Zero VFX coordinated resource planning, filming, and post-production for more than 900 VFX shots - including a 24-second tennis volley from the ball’s POV - with Flow Production Tracking.
Image courtesy of Zero VFX
WeFX
See how Toronto-based VFX studio WeFX has leveraged Flow Production Tracking to expand its teams’ capacity, optimize resources, improve communication, and meet growing client demand.
Image courtesy of WeFX
Predict, plan, and optimize your team’s resources - no matter what project variable changes. Powered by Autodesk AI, Flow Generative Scheduling automatically adjusts schedules, simulates scenarios, and compares trade-offs, helping you tackle the chaos of manual production planning.
Simplify stakeholder communication and review across multiple locations with Flow Shared Playlists, currently in beta. A shared, secure data model makes it easy to package shots in Flow Production Tracking and transfer them to Flow Capture for quicker review and better decision-making.
Meet even the most stringent security requirements with Flow Production Tracking. Features like SSO, two-factor authentication, IP allowlisting, and project isolation give you peace of mind knowing your projects and client IP are fully protected.