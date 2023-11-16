Everyday Dynamo for Architects, Engineers & BIM Professionals

How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Venue: 3 Fusionopolis Way, #11-21 Symbiosis, Singapore 138633
Embark on an exhilarating journey into Data Authoring, Management, and Analytics with our hands-on workshop. As we proudly present our second edition, be assured that this session has been refined to better serve our esteemed community.
Dynamo is an open-source software platform for computational design and building information modeling (BIM). Through a friendly visual interface, construct logic routines to smooth and automate workflows, find optimum solutions, and sift through design options.
In this session, you get to learn
Registrations are open until 22 June 2024, limited slots available.
Attendees are required to bring their own devices with Revit 2024.2.1 with Dynamo installed and Autodesk FORMA access.