Hands-on Workshop

Everyday Dynamo for Architects, Engineers & BIM Professionals

Date: 26th June 2024
Time: 9:00am – 5:30pm

Venue: 3 Fusionopolis Way, #11-21 Symbiosis, Singapore 138633

Embark on an exhilarating journey into Data Authoring, Management, and Analytics with our hands-on workshop. As we proudly present our second edition, be assured that this session has been refined to better serve our esteemed community.

 

Dynamo is an open-source software platform for computational design and building information modeling (BIM). Through a friendly visual interface, construct logic routines to smooth and automate workflows, find optimum solutions, and sift through design options.

 

In this session, you get to learn

  • Sharing of project case studies of Revit-Dynamo implementation.
  • Experience the all-new Dynamo for Forma
  • Understand Predictive Scripting with Node AutoComplete in Dynamo
  • IFC-SG Corenet-X use cases with Dynamo in Revit
  • Boost BIM Productivity & Drive Automation 

Registrations are open until 22 June 2024, limited slots available. 

Attendees are required to bring their own devices with Revit 2024.2.1 with Dynamo installed and Autodesk FORMA access.

 

Register for the Free Hands-on Workshop!

