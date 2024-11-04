Embark on an exhilarating journey into Data Authoring, Management, and Analytics with our hands-on workshop. As we proudly present our third edition, rest assured this session has been refined to better serve our esteemed community.



About Dynamo: Dynamo is an open-source software platform for computational design and building information modeling (BIM). With its user-friendly visual interface, you can construct logic routines to streamline and automate workflows, discover optimal solutions, and explore various design options.



Key Takeaway from this session:

Sharing of project case studies of Revit-Dynamo implementation

Experience the all-new Dynamo for Forma

Understand Predictive Scripting with Node AutoComplete in Dynamo

IFC-SG Corenet-X use cases with Dynamo in Revit

Boost BIM Productivity & Drive Automation

Important Details: