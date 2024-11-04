FULDAY SEMINAR

Everyday Dynamo for Architects, Engineers & BIM Professionals

Date : Friday, 29 November 2024
Time: 9am - 5.30pm

Venue: 3 Fusionopolis Way, #11-21 Symbiosis, Singapore

Embark on an exhilarating journey into Data Authoring, Management, and Analytics with our hands-on workshop. As we proudly present our third edition, rest assured this session has been refined to better serve our esteemed community.

About Dynamo: Dynamo is an open-source software platform for computational design and building information modeling (BIM). With its user-friendly visual interface, you can construct logic routines to streamline and automate workflows, discover optimal solutions, and explore various design options.

Key Takeaway from this session:

  • Sharing of project case studies of Revit-Dynamo implementation
  • Experience the all-new Dynamo for Forma
  • Understand Predictive Scripting with Node AutoComplete in Dynamo
  • IFC-SG Corenet-X use cases with Dynamo in Revit
  • Boost BIM Productivity & Drive Automation

Important Details:

  • Registration Deadline: 25 November 2024 (Limited slots available)
  • Requirements: Attendees are required to bring their own devices with Revit 2024.2.1 installed, along with Dynamo and Autodesk FORMA access.

 

Everyday Dynamo for Architects, Engineers & BIM Professionals

Please register to confirm your seat