Accelerating Digitalisation:

Improve efficiency from Design to Manufacturing, Enhance collaboration with connected data & processes

Accelerating Digitalisation

Date: 18th April 2024, Thursday
Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Location: Dewan, Wisma FMM

In today's competitive landscape, many manufacturing companies in Malaysia face numerous challenges that require innovative solutions. This seminar aims to equip managers and executives with actionable strategies to enhance profitability through optimising manufacturing processes, accelerate design iterations and gain market share, improve time to market with effective team collaboration. By focusing on these key areas, participants will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge to drive success in their organisations.

Key Takeaways

  1. Strategies to Enhance Profitability
  2. Accelerating Design Iterations: Gain insights on how to speed up design iterations, enabling a faster turnaround time from concept to final product.
  3. Improving Time to Market: Discover methods to reduce time to market through effective team collaboration, which can help gain a competitive advantage and increase market share.
  4. Driving Success with Digitalization: Understand how accelerating digitalization can streamline operations from design to manufacturing and help drive success in their organizations.
  5. Enhancing Collaboration with Connected Data & Processes: Learn how to leverage connected data and processes to enhance collaboration within the team and with external partners.