Date: 18th April 2024, Thursday

Time: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Location: Dewan, Wisma FMM

In today's competitive landscape, many manufacturing companies in Malaysia face numerous challenges that require innovative solutions. This seminar aims to equip managers and executives with actionable strategies to enhance profitability through optimising manufacturing processes, accelerate design iterations and gain market share, improve time to market with effective team collaboration. By focusing on these key areas, participants will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge to drive success in their organisations.

