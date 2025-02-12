Automating and standardizing BIM data for CORENET X

& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Time
Session
2:00 PM - 2:10 PM
Welcome and Introduction
2:10 PM - 2:30 PM
Standardisation and Implementation for CORENET X Workflows
2:50 PM - 3:10 PM
openBIM Interoperability Workflows for Model Coordination & Class Mapping between Revit & other Authoring tools
3:10 PM - 3:25 PM
IFC-SG Model Checks: IFC models checked using AIT and on the cloud using AVT onACC Docs.
3:25 PM - 3:30 PM
Q&A and Closing Remarks
Senior Technical Solutions Executive
Senior Solution Engineer