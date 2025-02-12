Automating and standardizing BIM data for CORENET X

Join us for an insightful workshop tailored for consultants and contractors in the building industry. Learn how to automate and standardize BIM data for CORENET X using Revit and OpenBIM Interoperability tools. Our expert speakers will guide you through the essential workflows and interoperability strategies to enhance your building project lifecycle.

 

Date: 17th March 2025

 

Time: 2:00pm - 3:30pm

 

Location: Autodesk at Symbiosis

What you will learn

  • Getting ready for CORENET X and building team capabilities for it
  • Standardization and implementation for CORENET X workflows
  • OpenBIM Interoperability workflows for Model coordination & class mapping between Revit & other BIM Authoring tools
  • IFC-SG Model checks: IFC models can be checked using AIT and on the cloud using AVT onACC Docs.

Agenda

Time

Session

2:00 PM - 2:10 PM

Welcome and Introduction

2:10 PM - 2:30 PM

Standardisation and Implementation for CORENET X Workflows

2:50 PM - 3:10 PM

openBIM Interoperability Workflows for Model Coordination & Class Mapping between Revit & other Authoring tools

3:10 PM - 3:25 PM

IFC-SG Model Checks: IFC models checked using AIT and on the cloud using AVT onACC Docs.

3:25 PM - 3:30 PM

Q&A and Closing Remarks

Meet your facilitators

Sagar Thorat

Sagar Thorat

Senior Technical Solutions Executive

John Rivas

John Rivas

Senior Solution Engineer

Jointly organized by