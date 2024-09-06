The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2024 is an annual skills-based competition that honors and celebrates projects and individuals within the ASEAN region who are at the forefront of embracing the future of making through innovative technology.

These include applying Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Autodesk Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) solutions, Autodesk Construction Cloud solutions, and the use of advanced features of Autodesk Design and Manufacturing solutions like 3D modelling, simulations, and collaboration tools to optimize product development cycles, enhance quality control, and bring products to market faster than ever before.

With 187 submissions from six countries across six award categories, the diversity of innovation in our region is truly remarkable. From large-scale infrastructure projects to small-scale community initiatives, these innovations represent the breadth of talent and creativity in our region. Congratulations to all the winners who have demonstrated that innovation truly knows no bounds, and we are all part of a dynamic and connected community.