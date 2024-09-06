How to buy
The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2024 is an annual skills-based competition that honors and celebrates projects and individuals within the ASEAN region who are at the forefront of embracing the future of making through innovative technology.
These include applying Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Autodesk Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) solutions, Autodesk Construction Cloud solutions, and the use of advanced features of Autodesk Design and Manufacturing solutions like 3D modelling, simulations, and collaboration tools to optimize product development cycles, enhance quality control, and bring products to market faster than ever before.
With 187 submissions from six countries across six award categories, the diversity of innovation in our region is truly remarkable. From large-scale infrastructure projects to small-scale community initiatives, these innovations represent the breadth of talent and creativity in our region. Congratulations to all the winners who have demonstrated that innovation truly knows no bounds, and we are all part of a dynamic and connected community.
Project: Dhoho Kediri Airport
PT. Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung has been awarded the Innovator of the Year Award for their visionary implementation of BIM technology and advanced construction solutions. As the leading contractor on the Dhoho Kediri Airport project, PT. Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung has innovatively leveraged advanced BIM tools such as Revit, Navisworks, and Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) to overcome complex challenges and deliver this international airport facility.
Digital Transformation of the Rasau Water Treatment Plant Project
Country: Malaysia
DSTA - Rainwater Harvesting Tank and Filtration Design
Country: Philippines
CR206 - Construction of Maju Station & Associated Tunnels
Country: Singapore
Customized Generative Design to Capture Exponential Market Growth
Country: Thailand
The Huu Nghi - Chi Lang Expressway
Country: Vietnam
Project: The Integration of BIM Digitalization to Maximize the Potential of Green Buildings at the Nusantara Capital Hospital
PT Hutama Karya (Persero) - KSO Adhi HK RS IKN is the winner of the Better World Builder of the Year Award for their pioneering work on the Nusantara Capital Hospital project. By seamlessly integrating BIM digitalization using Autodesk technologies, PT Hutama Karya (Persero) - KSO Adhi HK RS IKN has maximized the potential of green building technology, ensuring a sustainable and efficient healthcare facility for the future capital of Indonesia.
KLIA Baggage Handling System (BHS) Asset Replacement Programme
Country: Malaysia
e.town 6
Country: Vietnam
Project: Diamond Alnata Plus
Ricons Construction Investment Joint Stock Company has spearheaded the integration of BIM and cloud technologies, revolutionizing project execution and fostering unprecedented collaboration across all stakeholders. Ricons Construction Investment’s approach has positioned as a pioneer in the construction sector with the successful completion of numerous high-profile projects, including state-of-the-art residential developments, where the strategic implementation of digital tools has led to greater efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability.
Mobile Brigade Corps Building (MAKO Brimob) & State Police School (SPN) of North Sulawesi Region
Country: Indonesia
Sunway Flora Bukit Jalil
Country: Malaysia
Common Data Environment Applied to a Condominium Project
Country: Philippines
NS Square Singapore
Country: Singapore
Project: BIMvision Zero: Crafting Carbon-Neutral Projects from Concept Design to Facility Management
The Future Pillar award winner was unmistakable: Temasek Polytechnic has brilliantly proven that urban living and urban farming can seamlessly coexist in a single, integrated asset. Their visionary approach redefines sustainability, merging innovation with the essence of community living.
Through Temasek Polytechnic's leadership, the use of cutting-edge technology like common data environments (CDE), automation, and energy analysis transcends traditional design limitations, paving the way for a sustainable future that serves both people and the planet.
Empowering Tertiary Education with Autodesk Integration
Country: Malaysia
AMR Food Waste Transporter Rig
Country: Singapore
BIM: Bridging the Gap of Isaan Architecture Design and Sustainable Farming
Country: Thailand
Project: The Interceptor 3.0 Project - Tackling Trash In Rivers
Konecranes Material Handling (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has become a beacon of digital innovation in design and manufacturing. Konecranes Material Handling (Malaysia) team spearheaded the Interceptor 3.0 project, a groundbreaking initiative tackling plastic pollution on a global scale. By harnessing the power of advanced Autodesk solutions, the team has successfully intercepted millions of kilograms of plastic waste from oceans and rivers.
HDB -Keat Hong Grange (N8C12)
Country: Singapore
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN FURNITURE DESIGN & PRODUCTION
Country: Vietnam
Project: Food Bayana - Penang’s first semi-automated food court, awarded the Gold certification GBI, features robots that serve meals to customers
For transforming the food service industry with cutting-edge automation, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has exemplified visionary leadership and groundbreaking innovation. As the mastermind behind Pentamaster's Food Bayana project, Malaysia's first semi-automated food court, they have redefined traditional practices, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and sustainability.