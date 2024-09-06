Autodesk ASEAN
Innovation Awards 2024

The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2024 is an annual skills-based competition that honors and celebrates projects and individuals within the ASEAN region who are at the forefront of embracing the future of making through innovative technology.

 

These include applying Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Autodesk Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) solutions, Autodesk Construction Cloud solutions, and the use of advanced features of Autodesk Design and Manufacturing solutions like 3D modelling, simulations, and collaboration tools to optimize product development cycles, enhance quality control, and bring products to market faster than ever before.

 

With 187 submissions from six countries across six award categories, the diversity of innovation in our region is truly remarkable. From large-scale infrastructure projects to small-scale community initiatives, these innovations represent the breadth of talent and creativity in our region. Congratulations to all the winners who have demonstrated that innovation truly knows no bounds, and we are all part of a dynamic and connected community.

 

The Winners

Innovator of The Year Award

Winner: Newcon Builders Pte Ltd

Winner: PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung

Project: Dhoho Kediri Airport

PT. Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung has been awarded the Innovator of the Year Award for their visionary implementation of BIM technology and advanced construction solutions. As the leading contractor on the Dhoho Kediri Airport project, PT. Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung has innovatively leveraged advanced BIM tools such as Revit, Navisworks, and Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) to overcome complex challenges and deliver this international airport facility. 

Country Winners

Gamuda Engineering Sdn Bhd

Digital Transformation of the Rasau Water Treatment Plant Project

 

Country: Malaysia 

 

Netatech@Philippines, Inc

DSTA - Rainwater Harvesting Tank and Filtration Design

 

Country: Philippines 

 

KTC Civil Engineering

CR206 - Construction of Maju Station & Associated Tunnels

 

Country: Singapore

 

The Concrete Products and Aggregate Co., Ltd. (CPAC) 

Customized Generative Design to Capture Exponential Market Growth

 

Country: Thailand

 

Dai Phong Construction Design Consulting Joint Stock Company

Dai Phong Construction Design Consulting Joint Stock Company

The Huu Nghi - Chi Lang Expressway

 

Country: Vietnam

 

Better World Builder of The Year Award

Winner: Central Construction Joint Stock Company

Winner: PT Hutama Karya (Persero) - KSO Adhi HK RS IKN

Project: The Integration of BIM Digitalization to Maximize the Potential of Green Buildings at the Nusantara Capital Hospital 

PT Hutama Karya (Persero) - KSO Adhi HK RS IKN is the winner of the Better World Builder of the Year Award for their pioneering work on the Nusantara Capital Hospital project. By seamlessly integrating BIM digitalization using Autodesk technologies, PT Hutama Karya (Persero) - KSO Adhi HK RS IKN has maximized the potential of green building technology, ensuring a sustainable and efficient healthcare facility for the future capital of Indonesia.

Country Winners

Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd

KLIA Baggage Handling System (BHS) Asset Replacement Programme

 

Country: Malaysia

 

Archetype Group

Archetype Group

e.town 6

 

Country: Vietnam

 

Cloud Advocate of The Year Award

Winner: Ricons Construction Investment JSC

Project: Diamond Alnata Plus

Ricons Construction Investment Joint Stock Company has spearheaded the integration of BIM and cloud technologies, revolutionizing project execution and fostering unprecedented collaboration across all stakeholders. Ricons Construction Investment’s approach has positioned as a pioneer in the construction sector with the successful completion of numerous high-profile projects, including state-of-the-art residential developments, where the strategic implementation of digital tools has led to greater efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability.

Country Winners

PT Brantas Abipraya

Mobile Brigade Corps Building (MAKO Brimob) & State Police School (SPN) of North Sulawesi Region

 

Country: Indonesia

Sunway Construction Sdn Bhd

Sunway Flora Bukit Jalil

 

Country: Malaysia

EEI Digital (A new Subsidiary of EEI Corporation)

Common Data Environment Applied to a Condominium Project 

 

Country: Philippines

Expand Construction Pte Ltd

NS Square Singapore

 

Country: Singapore

Future Pillar of The Year Award

Winner: Temasek Polytechnic Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Architecture, Engineering & Construction
Winner: Temasek Polytechnic

Project: BIMvision Zero: Crafting Carbon-Neutral Projects from Concept Design to Facility Management

The Future Pillar award winner was unmistakable: Temasek Polytechnic has brilliantly proven that urban living and urban farming can seamlessly coexist in a single, integrated asset. Their visionary approach redefines sustainability, merging innovation with the essence of community living.

Through Temasek Polytechnic's leadership, the use of cutting-edge technology like common data environments (CDE), automation, and energy analysis transcends traditional design limitations, paving the way for a sustainable future that serves both people and the planet.

Country Winners

Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM)

Empowering Tertiary Education with Autodesk Integration

 

Country: Malaysia

Institute of Technical Education

AMR Food Waste Transporter Rig

 

Country: Singapore

Faculty of Architecture, Urban Design, and Creative Arts, Mahasarakham University

BIM: Bridging the Gap of Isaan Architecture Design and Sustainable Farming

 

Country: Thailand

Digital Innovation of The Year Award

Winner: Konecranes Material Handling (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Project: The Interceptor 3.0 Project - Tackling Trash In Rivers

Konecranes Material Handling (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has become a beacon of digital innovation in design and manufacturing. Konecranes Material Handling (Malaysia) team spearheaded the Interceptor 3.0 project, a groundbreaking initiative tackling plastic pollution on a global scale. By harnessing the power of advanced Autodesk solutions, the team has successfully intercepted millions of kilograms of plastic waste from oceans and rivers.

Country Winners

Welltech Construction Pte Ltd

HDB -Keat Hong Grange (N8C12)

 

Country: Singapore

Rochdale Spears

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN FURNITURE DESIGN & PRODUCTION

 

Country: Vietnam

Industry Disruptor of The Year Award

Winner: Pentamaster Corporation Berhad

Project: Food Bayana - Penang’s first semi-automated food court, awarded the Gold certification GBI, features robots that serve meals to customers

For transforming the food service industry with cutting-edge automation, Pentamaster Corporation Berhad has exemplified visionary leadership and groundbreaking innovation. As the mastermind behind Pentamaster's Food Bayana project, Malaysia's first semi-automated food court, they have redefined traditional practices, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and sustainability.