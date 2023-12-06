The 3rd Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2023 is an annual skills-based competition that recognizes projects and people within the ASEAN region that embrace the future of making through the use of innovative technology. These include application of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Autodesk AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) solutions, Autodesk Construction Cloud solutions and Design & Manufacturing solutions

This year, a total of 153 impressive submissions were submitted and 4 awards ceremonies held across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. A big congratulations to all the 2023 Winners.