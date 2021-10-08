Building Information Modelling technology supports architects throughout the design process. Gain more insights earlier in the process to meet your clients’ requirements and deliver projects with improved quality and efficiency.
Building Information Modelling technology supports architects throughout the design process. Gain more insights earlier in the process to meet your clients’ requirements and deliver projects with improved quality and efficiency.
Make better design decisions earlier in the process with insights into what your design will represent through visualisation, co-ordination, collaboration and analysis tools.
Image courtesy of BNIM
Architects use Building Information Modelling (BIM) throughout the design process to help improve quality and accelerate design processes with integrated workflows for concept design, modelling, multi-discipline co-ordination and construction documentation.
BIAD AND FOSTER + PARTNERS
Deliver a stunning design while lowering costs with BIM.
Image courtesy of BIAD and Foster + Partners
TAILLANDIER ARCHETECTS
BIM provides global consistency and effectiveness for small-scale projects that leads to more interesting design opportunities.
Image courtesy of Taillandier Archetectes Associés
DIALOGUE
BIM helps make North America’s second-largest cancer treatment centre a reality.
Image courtesy of DIALOGUE and Stantec Architecture