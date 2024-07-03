LANDSCAPE DESIGN SOFTWARE

Discover how professionals are using Autodesk’s landscape design software.

Landscape design in AutoCAD for Pinterest

What is landscape design software?

Professional landscape design provide the tools and automation to create accurate layouts and models of landscapes. Professional landscape designers and landscape architects can use Autodesk software to create 2D drawings or 3D models that save time, cost and materials.

Landscape design software for professionals

Landscape design tools

Expediate landscape design and drafting with industry-specific toolsets included with AutoCAD. Learn about the various ways in which the toolsets can help to optimise your design workflow.

How to design a landscape with Autodesk software

See how users are pairing Autodesk software together to create landscape designs.

Civil 3D model of Dubai expo

Build a BIM landscape model with Civil 3D

Learn how to create a landscape architecture BIM model in Civil 3D. Uncover the challenges facing landscape architects and urban designers (US site) and learn how to create a workflow used to deliver a large-scale landscape project in a BIM environment.

3d modelling of trees in a city

Landscape modelling with Infraworks

Discover how to model landscape elements in InfraWorks and how to import information from different data sources, including Revit and Civil 3D.

Landscape design tutorials

See how Autodesk software is used in landscape design

  • floral garden by Nature’s design

    NATURE'S DESIGNS

    Helping a landscape-design business blossom

    A landscape designer shares the inspiration to start her own business and how AutoCAD LT helps her succeed with the design process.

  • planters and benches at Pinterest HQ

    MUNDEN FRY LANDSCAPE ASSOCIATES

    Creating a sustainable garden setting with AutoCAD

    Landscape-design firm uses AutoCAD to help with sustainable landscape design of a unique space at Pinterest headquarters in San Francisco.

  • Montrose civic centre landscape design site plan

    JULEE WOLVERTON

    Ensuring accessibility to comprehensive landscape services

    Colorado landscape architect uses AutoCAD LT to ensure accuracy when working with other professionals and A360 to access files from anywhere.

FAQs on landscape design

Find answers to frequently asked questions about landscape design.

Landscape design and landscape architecture combine functionality with artistry. The following are a few of the key elements:

Form – The shape of a plant or branch structure.

Line – The connection, focus and movement of the design.

Texture – Surface elements of the site, including plants, water and paving materials.

Colour – Combination and balance of colour for visual interest with plants and hardscapes.

Unity – An entire garden is cohesive or in-line with a specific theme. It may also include repetition of common elements.

Balance – Symmetrical balance is often used in formal landscapes where each side of the garden is the same and mirrors the other. Asymmetrical balance is known as “informal balance” and more unconstrained.

Proportion – The scale and balance of sizing for the overall design.

Focalisation – A focal point where the viewer’s attention will be drawn.

Sequence – Transition of elements that creates a gradual and appealing change.

Emphasis – Highlighting of elements to provide visual interest.

Landscape designers typically work on smaller projects and specialise in the overall design, horticulture and plant placement. Landscape architects must have a bachelor’s degree in the field as well as a state licence. The scope of work ranges from residential to commercial and often includes much larger public outdoor spaces for parks, offices, resorts and more.

