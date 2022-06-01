How to buy
InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution that designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants, and approval authorities rely on to:
Design and audit drainage systems quickly and confidently
Deliver sustainable, cost-effective, and compliant designs
Accelerate BIM (Building Information Modeling) workflows
Use a single, automated platform for any project, with connection to Civil 3D and InfoWorks ICM.
Deliver compliant, sustainable, optimally sized, cost-effective designs—on time and within budget.
Streamline approval processes with clear, defendable, and reviewable drainage designs.
Improve efficiency, compliance, and control across the lifecycle of your project. Optimize workflows, save time with access to the cloud, and obtain faster approvals with access to the rainfall and runoff calculations you need.
Shorten design time with built-in integration of Civil 3D and data exchange and other CAD and GIS platforms. Convenient toolbars directly connect InfoDrainage to Civil 3D.
Use auditing tools to simplify compliance. Generate custom reports and templates for local regulations and requirements in a number of languages and units.
Consulting firm Johnson, Mirmiran & Thomson (JMT) leveraged InfoDrainage to ensure that improvements to the Low Battery Seawall in Charleston will protect the surrounding community from future flooding.
Technical hub
The InfoDrainage Technical Information portal serves as a hub for everything you need to know about InfoDrainage. From the latest release notes to download and licensing information, help documentation, known issues, learning courses, scripting resources, and even our public product roadmaps–everything is captured here.
LEARNING
This course focuses on pipe design, simulation, results analysis, and sustainable urban drainage.
Autodesk InfoDrainage lets you design, review, and approve sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), green infrastructure, and traditional drainage systems. InfoDrainage can help you design more clearly, richly, and confidently.
Autodesk InfoDrainage is a full design and analysis solution used by designers, developers, landscape architects, engineers, consultants, and planners.
In short, easier reviews. Autodesk InfoDrainage was created with approving authorities in mind and includes a host of functionality created to streamline design review workflows and to better analyze submissions. Please speak to your account representative about the various trainings, webinars, and other onboarding experiences that Autodesk offers.
Your Autodesk InfoDrainage subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Autodesk InfoDrainage software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.