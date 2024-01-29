Software piracy occurs when one or more of the following happen:

Software is modified or hacked

Keys or accounts are copied or sold

Usage does not comply with the licensing terms of use – for example, software is copied or used on more computers than authorized by its license

Software piracy exposes businesses and consumers to security threats like malware and can lead to decreased efficiencies in organizations. Only genuine, legally licensed Autodesk software is warranted and supported by Autodesk with access to the latest features, security updates, previous versions and more.