The License Compliance Team enforces Autodesk’s Terms of Use and helps customers resolve any instances of noncompliant software installation and usage. We want to help all our customers optimize their software and mitigate compliance risks. That’s why your company may be selected to undergo an audit, also known as a Software License Review.



Any Autodesk customer with an Autodesk product may be selected for this process—it doesn’t mean that Autodesk suspects your company of noncompliance. If chosen, you will receive an email or letter explaining the process.