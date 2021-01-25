Genuine Maya

WORK SAFER WITH GENUINE MAYA

PIRATED MAYA SOFTWARE CAN COMPROMISE YOUR WORK

Accessing Maya® through torrent sites and using keygens or crack copies may expose you to malware and data loss. Work smarter, more securely with Genuine Maya.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get more with Genuine Maya

Enjoy flexible and affordable term options, access the latest updates and feel secure in your work.

  • THE LATEST ENHANCEMENTS, INSTANTLY

    When you subscribe to Genuine Maya, you have immediate, unrestricted access to the latest software updates, including new features. You can also download and work with previous versions.

  • FLEXIBLE, AFFORDABLE PLANS

    Try Genuine Maya without a big up-front investment. Or subscribe for one or multiple years for maximum savings. Add or remove seats as needed. As project and team requirements evolve, Genuine Maya can evolve with them.

  • WORK CONFIDENTLY AND SECURELY

    Only Genuine Maya gives you the peace of mind knowing your designs won’t be compromised by malware or data integrity issues.

Maya torrents: what are the risks?

Using torrents to get nonvalid Maya software comes with significant project integrity, data security, financial and legal risks.

  • POOR PERFORMANCE

    Nonvalid software lacks stability, causing applications to crash at critical moments. You may experience integrity issues in your designs, processes, products or structures.

  • HIDDEN MALWARE, LOST DATA

    You’ll have an increased risk of exposure to malware that can compromise data, including your work. Companies that install nonvalid software on their network face a 1-in-3 chance of obtaining malware.*

  • LEGAL AND FINANCIAL IMPACT

    Using nonvalid software puts you at risk of copyright infringement or other potential legal claims. Resolving claims and malware attacks can require a significant financial investment.

Buy Genuine Maya

Pirated software will cost you in the long run. Subscribe to Genuine Maya today – our flexible, affordable plans are designed to meet your needs.

See all Autodesk products

Compare
Learn more

Still have questions? Read our FAQs.

Learn more about Genuine Autodesk software, software piracy and how to protect yourself.

Genuine Autodesk software is legally licensed software purchased from Autodesk or an Autodesk Authorized Reseller. It’s free from vulnerabilities that may be found in nonvalid software.

Software piracy is the illegal copying, distribution or use of software. It occurs when one or more of the following happen:

  • Software is modified or hacked
  • Keys or accounts are copied or sold
  • Usage does not comply with the licensing terms of use
  • Software is purchased from an unauthorised reseller

Using nonvalid software poses a risk for individuals and organisations. Nonvalid software may have been modified and/or may include malicious code, leading to issues, including:

  • Risk of exposure to malware that can destroy or compromise your work.
  • Risk of the software functioning incorrectly or failing.
  • Limited access to customer support, upgrades and technical documentation.

These issues may create safety, quality or integrity issues in your designs, processes, products or structures. Using nonvalid software also puts you and your company at risk of copyright infringement or other potential legal claims.

Using nonvalid software is an act of copyright infringement, which may result in both civil and criminal penalties. Further, Autodesk’s Terms of Use (US site) requires all customers to use Autodesk software in compliance with all applicable laws and further prohibits any act of unauthorised use, access or reproduction.

There are several ways to check the status of your software. Implementing Software Asset Management practices will provide insight into which licences are being used correctly. In addition, Autodesk may detect and send notifications to users of nonvalid software and, in accordance with Autodesk’s Terms of Use (US site), may also conduct licensing reviews.

You can protect you and your company from piracy-related issues by only subscribing to Genuine Autodesk software directly through www.autodesk.com/nz, or through an Autodesk Authorized Reseller. If you need assistance, you can also speak with an Autodesk salesperson.

Also, never download and install Autodesk software through torrent websites, never download and install crack software and never activate your Autodesk software using key generators or keygens.

No. Autodesk’s education and student licences cannot be used for commercial, professional, commercial training or other for-profit purposes. If you are using education or student versions for commercial purposes, visit www.autodesk.com/nz to subscribe to the Autodesk product that’s right for you.

The Autodesk Genuine Service is designed to remain in place as long as Autodesk products are detected on a device. Once Autodesk products are no longer detected, the service will be disabled automatically.

A wireframe over a finely detailed, roaring white tiger in the process of being created in Maya

Work smarter with Genuine Maya

Maya delivers all of the animation, modelling, simulation and rendering tools you need to create detailed, captivating worlds, characters and effects. Subscribe today – our flexible, affordable plans are designed to meet your needs.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get in touch with Autodesk

Many people unknowingly purchase nonvalid software. If you’ve been affected by issues related to nonvalid software use, we’re here to help.

CONTACT US
REPORT NONVALID SOFTWARE USE

*BSA Global Software Survey June 2018