Photogrammetry is the science of measuring and mapping objects or spaces using photographs. Think of it like putting together a puzzle. You take lots of pictures of something (like a construction site) from different angles. Then, using specialised software, you stitch them together into a detailed map or 3D model. This virtual representation allows you to explore and analyse the real world on your computer.



By using photographs to measure and map out objects and landscapes, photogrammetry helps us understand the terrain of a construction site like never before.