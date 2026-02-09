& Construction
Flow Capture brings together the best of PIX and Moxion into one powerful toolset. By combining the strengths of both platforms, production teams gain best-in-class dailies workflows, real-time review, enterprise-grade security and world-class support – all in a single, unified product.
PIX is a global collaboration and asset-sharing solution for the film and entertainment industry. Contributors worldwide can instantly access the latest project updates. Integrated with Flow Capture, filmmakers gain a secure, unified toolset to manage and review even the most complex productions.
Flow Capture (formerly PIX and Moxion) is Autodesk’s next-generation review and collaboration platform designed for today’s fast-paced, high-security production environments. Built for studios, streamers and creative teams working across on-set, remote, and hybrid workflows, Flow Capture delivers real-time feedback, HDR accuracy and secure content protection – all in one streamlined solution.
Collaborate in real time with unmatched security and creative precision
From live streams to uploaded assets, Flow Capture Rooms (US Site) bring everything into one secure cloud-based environment. Review, annotate and discuss – all without switching platforms.
Image courtesy of Twisted Pictures
Built for high-performance review, Flow Capture delivers lightning-fast dailies in HDR10 and Dolby Vision. With forensic watermarking and DRM, your IP is protected at every step.
Flow Capture enables instant access to camera feeds from set or edit bays, allowing teams to view and respond to footage as it’s captured. Whether you're in post or across the globe, you’re always in sync with production.
Image courtesy of 44 Blue Productions
Flow Capture integrates with popular creative tools like Flow Production Tracking, Flame and AVID Media Composer, making it easy to move footage, assets and metadata while simplifying workflows across teams.
Image courtesy of Netflix
When a near miss on a New Zealand film set sparked a big idea, Hugh Calveley set out to reinvent production workflows. Flow Capture was born from that moment – built to transmit footage and metadata directly from set to cloud, enabling real-time decisions that save entire shoot days. Today, it’s trusted by top studios like Amazon and designed to delight creatives with speed, security and simplicity.
Stay in control of your production with tools that streamline approvals, protect IP and provide real-time visibility into progress. Flow Capture and PIX help you make faster decisions while ensuring your team stays aligned and your assets stay secure.
Simplify review cycles and reduce turnaround time with centralised media, live streaming and integrated feedback tools. Whether you're managing dailies or final cuts, Flow Capture and PIX keep your post pipeline moving.
Review HDR footage with precision and speed, even when you're off set. Flow Capture’s support for Dolby Vision and real-time streaming ensures your creative intent is preserved from lens to final delivery.
Collaborate across locations with secure access to footage, metadata and notes – all in one place. Flow Capture and PIX integrate with your existing pipeline, enabling faster iterations and smarter decisions without compromising quality or security.
Autodesk Flow Capture brings together the best of two products – PIX and Moxion – into one powerful toolset.
Moxion was acquired by Autodesk and is now part of Flow Capture. Its core technology and team continue to power Flow Capture, which builds on Moxion’s strengths in camera-to-cloud workflows, real-time review and secure media collaboration for modern productions.
Flow Capture offers up to 6TB of storage per account. PIX customers retain their existing storage entitlements.
No, Flow Capture is available exclusively through Autodesk’s Sales team. Fill in this form to contact our sales team.
You can sign in to your PIX projects at: https://project.pixsystem.com/web/#/login/.
For more information on this, and other support information, make sure you visit our support site at https://help.autodesk.com/view/PIX/ENU/.
You can get the latest PIX app on our support site at any time, https://help.autodesk.com/view/PIX/ENU/. Specifically, here are instructions for where you can get the latest PIX app for the operating systems PIX supports: