Trusted by Studios. Built for the Future

PIX: Industry-leading production management solution

PIX (now part of Flow Capture) is a powerful solution for secure, collaborative review workflows – trusted by top productions worldwide.

PIX client sign-in

Image courtesy Kirsty Griﬃn/Netflix

A screen capture of Flow Capture software shows a real-time collaborative review session with annotated footage in the middle and participants’ video screens and comments on the right.

Flow Capture: Built on the best of PIX and Moxion

Flow Capture brings together the best of PIX and Moxion into one powerful toolset. By combining the strengths of both platforms, production teams gain best-in-class dailies workflows, real-time review, enterprise-grade security and world-class support – all in a single, unified product.

Avatar Way of Water
Image courtesy 20th Century

PIX: A legacy of secure, studio-grade review

PIX is a global collaboration and asset-sharing solution for the film and entertainment industry. Contributors worldwide can instantly access the latest project updates. Integrated with Flow Capture, filmmakers gain a secure, unified toolset to manage and review even the most complex productions.

Creative review Autodesk Flow Capture screen showing collaborative review

Flow Capture: Real-time review for modern productions

Flow Capture (formerly PIX and Moxion) is Autodesk’s next-generation review and collaboration platform designed for today’s fast-paced, high-security production environments. Built for studios, streamers and creative teams working across on-set, remote, and hybrid workflows, Flow Capture delivers real-time feedback, HDR accuracy and secure content protection – all in one streamlined solution.

Flow Capture’s production management features

Collaborate in real time with unmatched security and creative precision

A person standing under a stream of water with a textured wall in the background.

Centralise media and feedback in Flow Capture Rooms

From live streams to uploaded assets, Flow Capture Rooms (US Site) bring everything into one secure cloud-based environment. Review, annotate and discuss – all without switching platforms.

Image courtesy of Twisted Pictures

a person working on video editing software on a computer.

Review dailies in high resolution with speed and security

Built for high-performance review, Flow Capture delivers lightning-fast dailies in HDR10 and Dolby Vision. With forensic watermarking and DRM, your IP is protected at every step.

A house engulfed in flames with firefighters and media personnel on-site.

Stream live from set to anywhere

Flow Capture enables instant access to camera feeds from set or edit bays, allowing teams to view and respond to footage as it’s captured. Whether you're in post or across the globe, you’re always in sync with production.

Image courtesy of 44 Blue Productions

Creative review still from Cowboy Bebop Netflix show

Integrates with top storytelling tools

Flow Capture integrates with popular creative tools like Flow Production TrackingFlame and AVID Media Composer, making it easy to move footage, assets and metadata while simplifying workflows across teams.

Image courtesy of Netflix

Screenshot from Moxion, Autodesk’s cloud solution for digital dailies and review

From a single idea to a studio-wide solution with Flow Capture

When a near miss on a New Zealand film set sparked a big idea, Hugh Calveley set out to reinvent production workflows. Flow Capture was born from that moment – built to transmit footage and metadata directly from set to cloud, enabling real-time decisions that save entire shoot days. Today, it’s trusted by top studios like Amazon and designed to delight creatives with speed, security and simplicity.

Tailored for every role in production

Producers & executives

Stay in control of your production with tools that streamline approvals, protect IP and provide real-time visibility into progress. Flow Capture and PIX help you make faster decisions while ensuring your team stays aligned and your assets stay secure.

Post supervisors

Simplify review cycles and reduce turnaround time with centralised media, live streaming and integrated feedback tools. Whether you're managing dailies or final cuts, Flow Capture and PIX keep your post pipeline moving.

Cinematographers

Review HDR footage with precision and speed, even when you're off set. Flow Capture’s support for Dolby Vision and real-time streaming ensures your creative intent is preserved from lens to final delivery.

VFX & editorial teams

Collaborate across locations with secure access to footage, metadata and notes – all in one place. Flow Capture and PIX integrate with your existing pipeline, enabling faster iterations and smarter decisions without compromising quality or security.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) about PIX and Flow Capture

What is Flow Capture and how does it relate to PIX?

Autodesk Flow Capture brings together the best of two products – PIX and Moxion – into one powerful toolset.

What happened to Moxion?

Moxion was acquired by Autodesk and is now part of Flow Capture. Its core technology and team continue to power Flow Capture, which builds on Moxion’s strengths in camera-to-cloud workflows, real-time review and secure media collaboration for modern productions.

Can PIX customers purchase Flow Capture today?

Yes, PIX customers can purchase Flow Capture through Autodesk sales representatives.

Is there a trial available for Flow Capture?

Yes, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to Flow Capture here

How is storage handled in Flow Capture and PIX?

Flow Capture offers up to 6TB of storage per account. PIX customers retain their existing storage entitlements.

Can I buy Flow Capture directly on Autodesk.com?

No, Flow Capture is available exclusively through Autodesk’s Sales team. Fill in this form to contact our sales team.

If I’m an existing PIX customer, where can I access my projects?

You can sign in to your PIX projects at: https://project.pixsystem.com/web/#/login/.

 

For more information on this, and other support information, make sure you visit our support site at https://help.autodesk.com/view/PIX/ENU/.

Where can I get the latest PIX app?

You can get the latest PIX app on our support site at any time, https://help.autodesk.com/view/PIX/ENU/. Specifically, here are instructions for where you can get the latest PIX app for the operating systems PIX supports:

See more FAQ