Key features of VRED Design and Professional

Aviera rendered in VRED Pro with docks 3D environment

Data preparation

Consume and combine different data formats for accurate visualisations

Virtual prototyping

Create realistic representations of CAD data to verify quality, appearance and function

Virtual photography

Generate photorealistic images using physically accurate material, lighting and shadow information

Visual simulation

Simulate and validate ergonomic, lighting and engineering designs

Collaboration

Aid design review and collaboration between global teams using a multitude of different devices

XR experiences

Explore scenes with a variety of immersive virtual and augmented technologies

Streaming 3D data

Collaborate, review and connect from anywhere using a host of devices and browsers

Review and evaluation

Real-time rendering for faster and more informed decision-making for any type of CAD design

Customisation and automation

Fully accessible API through Python scripting to create your custom, automated visualisation platform

What’s new in VRED Design and Professional 2025

Check out the latest features and workflows in VRED

New features of VRED 2025

NEW

Visualisation improvements

Experience improved visual quality, colour, material and texture support, and volumetric effects. (video: 2:59 min.)

NEW

AI-based rendering

Nvidia's DLSS (deep learning super sampling) is now enabled in VRED, providing better visual quality, higher performance and less noise. (video: 53 sec.)

NEW

Data interoperability

Import and export new formats, including IFC, 3MF and USD (video: 2:29 min.)

NEW

User experience improvements

Use a new onboarding screen, search preferences, pin modules and more with an updated, consistent user experience. (video: 2:33 min.)

VRED 2024 highlights

User experience modernisation

New icon sets and flexibility in window management are examples of the new look and feel you will experience in VRED 2024. (video: 2:18 min.)

Metadata Editor

All VRED objects, including cameras, materials and scenegraph nodes, have metadata attached. The new Metadata Editor allows you to control this data, independent of the object. This feature provides your visualisation pipeline with incredible flexibility. (video: 6:50 min.)

Open XR

Open XR is the open standard for extended reality applications and has been implemented in VRED. This feature enables additional functionality when using head-mounted display devices, like hand-tracking and customising controller bindings. (video: 1:03 min.)

MDL and material X

The continued support of various material types in VRED helps make it your single source of realistic visualisation. To that end, VRED now includes support for MDL from NVIDIA and Material X from AMD. (video: 1:01 min.)

VRED 2023 highlights

Reworked Material Editor

The new decoupled Material Editor provides full Python API access, together with improved efficiency and usability that was previously unavailable. You can now select multiple materials to make changes, have a better view of complex materials and navigate through with more flexibility. (video: 1:33 min.)

Metadata Editor

Get better support for Substance materials. A powerful filtering mechanism gives more flexibility and a better overview. The updated Material Editor also includes different geometric representations of material and corrected texture tilling. (video: 2:48 min.)

VR and performance improvements

Take advantage of dramatically improved performance when starting ray tracing and a more natural immersive experience when working with pointers and other objects. (video: 1:25 min.)

VRED 2022 highlights

Rendering improvements

New shader models and GPU ray tracing improvements provide superior rendering quality. (video: 1:33 min.)

Improvements in data handling

Includes enhanced UV editor, support for Alias reference assemblies and new texture-based light baking. (video: 2:06 min.)

Expanded streaming capabilities

Enhanced VRED streaming capabilities, including UI improvements and expanded device support. (video: 2:22 min.)

Interactive depth of field

VRED 2022 enables you to use real-time depth of field, both in OpenGL and CPU ray tracing, as well as for animations. (video: 49 sec.)

Screen space ambient occlusion

Greater option selection with screen space ambient occlusion provides better quality with minimal artefacts. (video: 55 sec.)

VRED 2021 highlights

Updated UV editor

VRED 2021.1
The completely overhauled UV editor is more automated, now providing more Maya-like results. (video: 2:09 min.)

Improved quality renders

VRED 2021.1
Get better render quality with new sampling and ray-tracing techniques, as well as GPU ray-tracing enhancements. (video: 1:02 min.)

Flexibility in collaboration

VRED 2021.1
Improvements to the VRED Stream app include flexibility with size, browser choice and connectivity. (video: 51 sec.)

Subsurface scattering algorithm

Updates to the volume scattering algorithm enable volume scattering for materials like translucent plastics and marble to achieve a more physically accurate look. (video: 48 sec.)

VRED Go exportable file

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Export a VRED Go file to view in VR or on desktop without having to install VRED. (video: 1:05 min.)

Adaptive variable rate shading

Increase rendering performance and quality by varying the shading rate for different regions of the frame.

GPU ray tracing on the graphic card

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Switch easily between CPU and GPU ray tracing for maximum flexibility between hardware choices.

VRED Stream and Streaming App

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Stream Render window content with UI controls to a web browser, desktop or mobile device.

More features of VRED Design and Professional

Data preparation

Camera and navigation

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Interface improvements and visibility in the render view are among the many enhancements to the Camera function.

Data preparation and scene handling

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
UV Editor improvements include scale checker texture to adjust and better spot distorted areas. (video: 1:44 min)

Navigation in a scene

Navigate more easily within a VRED scene and control which objects to select.

Enhanced geometry behaviour

Work more easily with the geometry, promote geometry simply and communicate your designs more effectively.

File I/O and interoperability

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Get support for Alias Variants and Transform Pivots support in VRED with enhancements to the Alias wire import capability.

Import Alias layer structure

Wire files from Alias industrial design software are imported with the corresponding layer and tagging information.

Visual setup

Light

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Improvements to lighting within VRED scenes, as well as support for more functionality in OpenGL mode.

Human-machine interface

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Visualise HTML 5 content in a VRED scene, including immersive validation of a user human-machine interface (HMI) design in 3D. (video: 2:26 min.)

Pre-rendering shadows into geometry

Bake light shadows into geometry to get a more natural view of the object with fewer calculations. (video: 31 sec.)

Subsurface scattering

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Accurately simulate the translucent behaviours of materials such as skin, milk, wax and plastic.

Lens flares

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Create a lens flare effect for your lights in ray tracing and OpenGL modes.

Fog effect in VRED

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Create an atmospheric fog effect in your scene, with controls for colour, falloff and density.

Realistic materials

Use a wide range of photorealistic automotive virtual prototyping materials such as glass, car paint and metal.

Powerful lighting options

Easily control brightness using HDR lighting to illuminate an entire scene with a high-dynamic-range picture.

Physical camera setting

The camera module’s physical parameters make elaborate post-processing unnecessary.

Measured materials

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Visualise realistic behaviour based on captured material data with measured materials.

Displacement mapping

Efficiently simulate highly detailed surface structure based on texture information in real time.

Layered glass material

Single-sided objects can have a simulated thickness to achieve the appropriate index of refraction (IOR).

Presentation

Transform variants

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Add multiple transforms as variants to Scenegraph nodes to reduce scene size and memory usage. (video: 1:16 min.)

Virtual reality interaction

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Get a more natural look and feel in your VR environment with fully rigged and posable hands and preset gestures in VRED. (video: 56 sec.)

Animation module

Create keyframe animations in real time. Simulate motion sequences and produce moving images. (video: 2:04 min.)

Variants and Variant Sets

Present different configurations of your 3D model using Variants and Variant Sets.

Support for new HMD

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
In addition to our VR Oculus Rift and HTC Vive support, VRED offers extended support for head-mounted displays.

Virtual reality enhancements

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Improvements include omnidirectional stereo render for 360-degree style images for mobile and web VR.

VRED app

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Remotely control a VRED scene from your mobile device when connected to the Internet.

Enhancements in materials

Improved metallic car paint options allow for more realistic automotive virtual prototyping.

Evaluation workflows

Clipping module

Use 3D clipping on digital data, polygons and even native NURBS data.

Annotations

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Attach annotations directly to a 3D model during an interactive review.

Alias curvature shader

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Use the same curvature shader evaluation mode available in Alias industrial design software.

Visual simulation

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Visual simulation features help you better understand lighting distribution inside a scene.

Rendering

Layer module

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Set material override in the Render Layer module. Store render passes in pre-composed layered EXR and PSD files.

Render passes and render layer

For additional post-processing, export your render passes for further adaptations in image processing software.

Better results with fewer cycles

Improve visual quality for interior scenes with fewer overall samples using a noise reduction tool for rendering.

Multiple rendering modes

Rendering modes deliver various levels of display quality and speed. Switch between OpenGL and ray tracing mode.

Cluster Manager

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Organise how multiple users share a cluster, schedule cluster ray tracing and manage jobs.

Sequencer

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Organise complex batch processes and execute them sequentially, on a single machine or in a CPU cluster environment.

TrueNURBS

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Build NURBS topology or rebuild an existing one. With TrueNURBS, you can load native NURBS data from a CAD model.

Spectral rendering

PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Achieve colour correctness and capture realistic dispersion effects with wavelength-based spectral rendering.

Features of VRED Presenter

Explore VRED Presenter features

Point-of-sale demos

Show all your product configurations at a local dealership, even on a stereo display, without an internet connection.

Internal and external presentations

Communicate your design vision to your team, management board, or external partners and customers.

External device control

Control your presentation and content in real time using a tablet or mobile phone.

Powerful rendering engines

VRED Presenter uses the same powerful OpenGL and ray tracing rendering engines as that of other VRED products.

Features of VRED Core

Explore VRED Core features

VRED streaming solution

Get the visualisation power and quality of VRED in a streaming solution that can run in the cloud or on premises. (video: 1:39 min.)

Complete Python API

Use Python for automated data translation, preparation of visualisation assets and automated visualisation systems.

Streaming capabilities

Stream high-quality real-time renderings for management reviews and internal or customer-facing visualisation systems.

Cloud or on-premise

Easy to deploy and integrate via on-premise servers or in the cloud to power rendering systems on Linux and Windows.

Scalable ray tracing capabilities

Full flexibility to scale GPU and CPU rendering needs according to hardware setup.

Real-time renderings

Stream high-quality VRED real-time renderings on laptop, tablet or other mobile devices.