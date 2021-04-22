How to buy
Consume and combine different data formats for accurate visualisations
Create realistic representations of CAD data to verify quality, appearance and function
Generate photorealistic images using physically accurate material, lighting and shadow information
Simulate and validate ergonomic, lighting and engineering designs
Aid design review and collaboration between global teams using a multitude of different devices
Explore scenes with a variety of immersive virtual and augmented technologies
Collaborate, review and connect from anywhere using a host of devices and browsers
Real-time rendering for faster and more informed decision-making for any type of CAD design
Fully accessible API through Python scripting to create your custom, automated visualisation platform
Check out the latest features and workflows in VRED
Visualisation improvements
Experience improved visual quality, colour, material and texture support, and volumetric effects. (video: 2:59 min.)
AI-based rendering
Nvidia's DLSS (deep learning super sampling) is now enabled in VRED, providing better visual quality, higher performance and less noise. (video: 53 sec.)
Data interoperability
Import and export new formats, including IFC, 3MF and USD (video: 2:29 min.)
User experience improvements
Use a new onboarding screen, search preferences, pin modules and more with an updated, consistent user experience. (video: 2:33 min.)
User experience modernisation
New icon sets and flexibility in window management are examples of the new look and feel you will experience in VRED 2024. (video: 2:18 min.)
Metadata Editor
All VRED objects, including cameras, materials and scenegraph nodes, have metadata attached. The new Metadata Editor allows you to control this data, independent of the object. This feature provides your visualisation pipeline with incredible flexibility. (video: 6:50 min.)
Open XR
Open XR is the open standard for extended reality applications and has been implemented in VRED. This feature enables additional functionality when using head-mounted display devices, like hand-tracking and customising controller bindings. (video: 1:03 min.)
MDL and material X
The continued support of various material types in VRED helps make it your single source of realistic visualisation. To that end, VRED now includes support for MDL from NVIDIA and Material X from AMD. (video: 1:01 min.)
Reworked Material Editor
The new decoupled Material Editor provides full Python API access, together with improved efficiency and usability that was previously unavailable. You can now select multiple materials to make changes, have a better view of complex materials and navigate through with more flexibility. (video: 1:33 min.)
Improvements in data handling
Includes enhanced UV editor, support for Alias reference assemblies and new texture-based light baking. (video: 2:06 min.)
Expanded streaming capabilities
Enhanced VRED streaming capabilities, including UI improvements and expanded device support. (video: 2:22 min.)
Interactive depth of field
VRED 2022 enables you to use real-time depth of field, both in OpenGL and CPU ray tracing, as well as for animations. (video: 49 sec.)
Screen space ambient occlusion
Greater option selection with screen space ambient occlusion provides better quality with minimal artefacts. (video: 55 sec.)
Updated UV editor
The completely overhauled UV editor is more automated, now providing more Maya-like results. (video: 2:09 min.)
Flexibility in collaboration
Improvements to the VRED Stream app include flexibility with size, browser choice and connectivity. (video: 51 sec.)
Subsurface scattering algorithm
Updates to the volume scattering algorithm enable volume scattering for materials like translucent plastics and marble to achieve a more physically accurate look. (video: 48 sec.)
VRED Go exportable file
Export a VRED Go file to view in VR or on desktop without having to install VRED. (video: 1:05 min.)
GPU ray tracing on the graphic card
Switch easily between CPU and GPU ray tracing for maximum flexibility between hardware choices.
VRED Stream and Streaming App
Stream Render window content with UI controls to a web browser, desktop or mobile device.
Camera and navigation
Interface improvements and visibility in the render view are among the many enhancements to the Camera function.
Data preparation and scene handling
UV Editor improvements include scale checker texture to adjust and better spot distorted areas. (video: 1:44 min)
Navigation in a scene
Navigate more easily within a VRED scene and control which objects to select.
Enhanced geometry behaviour
Work more easily with the geometry, promote geometry simply and communicate your designs more effectively.
File I/O and interoperability
Get support for Alias Variants and Transform Pivots support in VRED with enhancements to the Alias wire import capability.
Import Alias layer structure
Wire files from Alias industrial design software are imported with the corresponding layer and tagging information.
Light
Improvements to lighting within VRED scenes, as well as support for more functionality in OpenGL mode.
Human-machine interface
PROFESSIONAL ONLY
Visualise HTML 5 content in a VRED scene, including immersive validation of a user human-machine interface (HMI) design in 3D. (video: 2:26 min.)
Pre-rendering shadows into geometry
Bake light shadows into geometry to get a more natural view of the object with fewer calculations. (video: 31 sec.)
Subsurface scattering
Accurately simulate the translucent behaviours of materials such as skin, milk, wax and plastic.
Lens flares
Create a lens flare effect for your lights in ray tracing and OpenGL modes.
Fog effect in VRED
Create an atmospheric fog effect in your scene, with controls for colour, falloff and density.
Realistic materials
Use a wide range of photorealistic automotive virtual prototyping materials such as glass, car paint and metal.
Powerful lighting options
Easily control brightness using HDR lighting to illuminate an entire scene with a high-dynamic-range picture.
Physical camera setting
The camera module’s physical parameters make elaborate post-processing unnecessary.
Measured materials
Visualise realistic behaviour based on captured material data with measured materials.
Displacement mapping
Efficiently simulate highly detailed surface structure based on texture information in real time.
Layered glass material
Single-sided objects can have a simulated thickness to achieve the appropriate index of refraction (IOR).
Transform variants
Add multiple transforms as variants to Scenegraph nodes to reduce scene size and memory usage. (video: 1:16 min.)
Animation module
Create keyframe animations in real time. Simulate motion sequences and produce moving images. (video: 2:04 min.)
Variants and Variant Sets
Present different configurations of your 3D model using Variants and Variant Sets.
Support for new HMD
In addition to our VR Oculus Rift and HTC Vive support, VRED offers extended support for head-mounted displays.
Virtual reality enhancements
Improvements include omnidirectional stereo render for 360-degree style images for mobile and web VR.
VRED app
Remotely control a VRED scene from your mobile device when connected to the Internet.
Enhancements in materials
Improved metallic car paint options allow for more realistic automotive virtual prototyping.
Annotations
Attach annotations directly to a 3D model during an interactive review.
Alias curvature shader
Use the same curvature shader evaluation mode available in Alias industrial design software.
Visual simulation
Visual simulation features help you better understand lighting distribution inside a scene.
Layer module
Set material override in the Render Layer module. Store render passes in pre-composed layered EXR and PSD files.
Render passes and render layer
For additional post-processing, export your render passes for further adaptations in image processing software.
Better results with fewer cycles
Improve visual quality for interior scenes with fewer overall samples using a noise reduction tool for rendering.
Multiple rendering modes
Rendering modes deliver various levels of display quality and speed. Switch between OpenGL and ray tracing mode.
Cluster Manager
Organise how multiple users share a cluster, schedule cluster ray tracing and manage jobs.
Sequencer
Organise complex batch processes and execute them sequentially, on a single machine or in a CPU cluster environment.
TrueNURBS
Build NURBS topology or rebuild an existing one. With TrueNURBS, you can load native NURBS data from a CAD model.
Spectral rendering
Achieve colour correctness and capture realistic dispersion effects with wavelength-based spectral rendering.
Point-of-sale demos
Show all your product configurations at a local dealership, even on a stereo display, without an internet connection.
Internal and external presentations
Communicate your design vision to your team, management board, or external partners and customers.
External device control
Control your presentation and content in real time using a tablet or mobile phone.
Powerful rendering engines
VRED Presenter uses the same powerful OpenGL and ray tracing rendering engines as that of other VRED products.
Complete Python API
Use Python for automated data translation, preparation of visualisation assets and automated visualisation systems.
Streaming capabilities
Stream high-quality real-time renderings for management reviews and internal or customer-facing visualisation systems.
Cloud or on-premise
Easy to deploy and integrate via on-premise servers or in the cloud to power rendering systems on Linux and Windows.
Scalable ray tracing capabilities
Full flexibility to scale GPU and CPU rendering needs according to hardware setup.
Real-time renderings
Stream high-quality VRED real-time renderings on laptop, tablet or other mobile devices.