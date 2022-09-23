How to buy
Upload and interact with your P&IDs, process flows, or other diagrams of your plant and each facility
Monitor water quality, energy and chemical use, cost, and efficiency with industry-specific metrics and KPIs
Automatically calculate energy equivalents, plant loading conditions, and pump and plant performance
Visualise live and historical performance with configurable graphical and tabular visualisations
Visualise and analyse high-level dynamics, then drill down via a configurable single screen
Avoid excessive alerts by evaluating combinations of conditions that identify high-risk anomalies
Automatically generate compliance reports and formatted tracking logs, and monitor performance against permits
Connect any SCADA, Lab, or IoT data to sophisticated analytic and visualisation tools
Get a fully managed SaaS platform on AWS purpose-built to securely support water treatment
Tie together analytics and modelling fed by direct data connexions with integrated workflows
Be ready for growth with a scalable and elastic system built on AWS with cloud-native architecture
Rapidly identify site incidents and have a timeline view of all activities associated with resolution
NEW
Model result forecasting
Bring Autodesk Water model results into Info360 Plant workspaces, facilitating access to historical, current, and forecast model scenarios. Manage multiple model runs, analyse and compare different scenarios at individual or default workspace levels, enhancing flexibility in data analysis.
NEW
Base forecast scenarios
Administrators can now set default scenarios in workspaces for global changes, offering flexibility for users to set a default model forecast scenario. Enable scenario comparisons, consistent chart conceptualisation, and enhanced predictive results for future Autodesk model integrations. (video: 29 secs)
NEW
Contextual help with analytics
Get contextual help directly within the analytic builder, providing in-app assistance and a detailed function menu for crafting analytic expressions. This simplifies the deployment of calculations without special characters in output naming, enhances analysis, and aids in discovering and applying relevant analytic functions to data sets.
ENHANCED
Historical chart expansion
Easily scroll through multiple years of data to facilitate the monitoring and operation of your water and wastewater network and treatment plant assets. This significant chart enhancement saves time and improves data visualisation across extended time periods. (video: 8 secs)
NEW
Multiple data set view
Identify anomalies and time gaps and validate your data by viewing multiple overlays of time sample intervals using the sampling engine. For a given sensor with the charting overlay, view multiple resolutions, including raw data, 15 and 30 minutes, hourly, daily, weekly and monthly. (video: 13 secs)
NEW
On/off pump toggle switch
The on/off toggle switch simplifies pump performance data viewing in scenarios with limited sensors. It filters and presents data only when the pump is on, enabling efficient comparisons and independent analysis of each pump’s performance and usage against its design curves. (video: 12 secs)
NEW
GE Proficy Historian integration
Get Object Linking and Embedding, Database (OLEDB) integration support for easier onboarding and deployment for users accessing multiple data sources. View raw data at any time and resolution, paving the way for additional OLEDB connections for users to get the most out of the data they collect.
NEW
Workspace quick access links
Enhance shareability and ease of access with quick links to frequently used analytics, forms, and other workspace components. These internal links within workspaces include images, incident reports, and sensor data exports open in a new tab for convenient workspace navigation.
NEW
Analytics creation without sensor data
Get analytics for calculations that are not based on sensor data. Transform constant value input nodes into time series data streams, resulting in calculated time series data for both constant value and the output node. Save the output node as a virtual sensor for use in other analytics or charts.
NEW
Notifications for system connections
Get information about calculations, processes, and connection statuses in the new notification hub. View notifications about disruptions in communication between Info360 Plant and your database, as well as completion notifications for calculations and processes.
Template analytics
Create customisable templates for simple and complex custom analytics. Template libraries make it easy to share insights internally or with Engineering Service Providers, streamlining data sharing and increasing collaboration. By scaling expertise and analysis, organisations can improve efficiency and deliver unique insights. (video: 50 secs)
Compliance-ready data export tools
With compliance-ready data export tools and reports feature, automatically integrate data from multiple sources, including SCADA, LIMS, Billing and IoT. Apply real-time data analytics to incoming data streams, reducing manual processing and eliminating spreadsheets. Streamline compliance reporting and minimise time-consuming tasks. (video: 21 secs)
OPC-UA connexion for SCADA integration
The Info360 Plant data connector now supports OPC UA protocol and direct interfacing with OSI PI historians. Simplify integration and configuration with existing SCADA systems and data historians, reducing the time to deployment for users accessing data from multiple sources.
Connecting to ArcGIS Online
Connect to ArcGIS Online to bring spatial layers and asset geometry into Info360 Plant, integrating ArcGIS Online geospatial data with analysis and visualisation tools. Admin users can quickly set up integration with ArcGIS user credentials. Integrating eliminates the need for data exporting, improving data management accuracy. (video: 23 secs)
More statistic functions to custom analytics
Additional statistic functions have been added to analytics, including: improved error handling for easier troubleshooting when validating analytics, the ability to move rate of change calculations with user-specified data points, and a function to compare current and historical data for periods of interest (video: 44 secs)
Pump performance analysis enhancements
The pump performance toolset now supports booster pumps, allowing users to assess performance relative to manufacturer specifications. Configure input suction pressures and add fixed corrections for physical offsets of pump sensors. Enhanced pump performance charts include visualisation of all major pump performance metrics. (29 secs)
Candlestick charts for tank/reservoir analysis
Tank and reservoir analysis has added candlestick charts, providing a visual representation of sensor data movements over time and identifying tank and reservoir data trends. Each candle represents opening, closing, high and low values of the specified period, allowing users to make informed decisions. (26 secs)
User-inputted GIS spatial data
Info360 Plant continues to build on its range of tools to incorporate and integrate with a variety of GIS data streams. Ingest asset data, ancillary GIS data, service areas or integrations with predefined ESRI feature services, enabling accurate spatial views within dashboards and user workspaces.
Advanced analytics and KPIs
Use custom and purpose-built KPIs for water and wastewater treatment to measure headworks loading, chemical use, sludge blanket, BNR, blower, compressor, disinfection, energy use, emissions, and performance against permits. Improve situational awareness, optimise responses, and minimise adverse impact with water-specific data processing and business intelligence tools.
Interactive process flow diagrams
View your plant operation in context by uploading your current P&IDs, process flows, and other diagrams and defining your own. Interact with your uploaded diagrams, and drag and drop to easily tag each facility and process flow with its associated live data and analytics for further discovery.
Detailed view of individual facilities
Configure analysis tailored to you. Easily define the facilities within your plant, such as pre-treatment, clarifiers, filtration, disinfection, activated sludge and other operations. Associate the data, analytics, process flows, pictures, assets and other information to enable flexible ad-hoc analysis in real time with a simple point and click.
Configurable workspaces
Personalise your user interface to meet the needs of each role in your organisation. Designed to be utilised daily, workspaces include process flows, associated sensors and analytics for each facility, alert summaries, and rich data visualisation for live and historical data.
24/7 event monitoring and alerts
Get real-time awareness of system anomalies on raw readings and statistically derived data. Within a single workflow, use the incident management toolset to apply sophisticated and easy-to-use analytics, allowing you to rapidly respond and scenario plan to mitigate impacts associated with the detected event.
Custom compliance analytics
Monitor sensor and lab measurements against permit compliance requirements to ensure water quality standards are consistently met. When you generate reports from Excel workbook templates to configure compliance and tracking reports, Info360 Plant will include measured data and analytics calculations – all in a reportable format.
User-built custom analytics
Create and build custom utility- and organisation-specific analytics, enabling additional analysis beyond the extensive library of pre-built tools and analytics. Provide the tools for your internal teams and external consultants to continue to conduct and advance their analysis on your plants and facilities.
Pump performance analytics
Improve pump performance with analytics and visualisation, including variable speed pumps with multiple manufacturers’ curves, before and after pump maintenance analysis, and a full view of multiple pump curves and clusters shown with respective locations – all within a single dashboard.
Downloadable data and analytics
Use your data outside Info360 Plant, including advanced industry-specific analytics, KPIs, and metrics. Info360 Plant delivers the data in a convenient CSV format – no need to wait for IT.
Upload your own data
Streamline drag and drop of flat file data sets, such as CSV files, with data scrubbing functionality to clean data and ensure it is analytic- and business intelligence-ready. Once uploaded, your data sets can be used throughout Info360 Plant to drive analytics, visualisation and compliance reporting.
Integrated map views
Get contextual awareness of where your facilities and sensors are geospatially located on your map. Visualise larger treatment facilities, reservoirs, pipes, and pump stations in relation to your main treatment plant. With integration to Info360 Insight, extend your view into the water and wastewater distribution network.
Secure SCADA and IoT integration
Connect your SCADA and IoT data to Info360 Plant using a highly secure real-time connexion that protects your network infrastructure. Leveraging AWS Greengrass IoT device connectivity and secure connections, the integration is resilient and secure, with one-way access separate from your OT network.
Water models and networks integration
Info360 Plant interoperates with Info360 Insight for operational analytics of water and sewage networks. Extend your view and analysis upstream and downstream from the treatment facility with an additional subscription to Info360 Insight, enabling use of water simulation models for supply and demand flow analysis.