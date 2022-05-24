Key features of Info360 Insight 2025

Experience designed workflows that let you quickly identify incidents in your system, check multiple resolution scenarios and apply recommended actions to resolve system failures rapidly.

Info360 Insight dashboard with map and detail of incidents

Simulation and impact assessment

Assess effects of and responses to outage scenarios to make better-informed decisions

Incident management workflows

Rapidly identify affected customers with a timeline view of activities for resolving the incident

Advanced analytics and KPIs

Minimise water loss, non-revenue water and energy usage with purpose-built KPIs

Customisable Workspaces

Visualise live and historical performance data with advanced graphical and tabular reporting tools

24-7 event monitoring and alerts

Get real-time awareness of system anomalies on raw readings and statistically derived data

SCADA and IoT integration

Connect any SCADA and IoT data to modelling, simulation, and analytics tools

Contextualise new insights

Use unified incident dashboards for easy operator handoff. Get an at-a-glance view for stakeholders

Timeline activity tracking

Track activities for customer complaints, sensor alarms and investigations in an organised timeline

Integration with hydraulic models

More easily update and calibrate models using a real-time integration with SCADA and IoT systems

Easy onboarding

Use a fully managed SaaS platform on AWS, purpose-built to help water utilities exceed expectations

Simplified integration

Tie together analytics and modelling, fed by direct data connections, with integrated workflows

Infinite scalability

Be ready for growth with a scalable, elastic system built on AWS and cloud-native architecture

What’s new in Info360 Insight 2025

New and enhanced Info360 Insight features

ENHANCED

User library for analytic templates

This UX update to library analytics provides a central place for viewing, selecting, and saving templates for analytics to share with external partners. Exchange analytic expressions and domain knowledge. Adapt templates with domain-specific data, and save and share in a common workspace. (video: 18 sec.)

NEW

Forecast model results within workspaces

Users can now bring Autodesk Water model results intoInfo360 Insight workspaces, facilitating access to historical, current, and forecast model scenarios. Users can manage multiple model runs to analyse and compare different scenarios at individual or default workspace levels; this enhances data analysis flexibility.

NEW

Set base forecast scenarios

Administrators now have the flexibility to set default scenarios in workspaces for global changes. Compare different scenarios and set default base workspace scenarios for consistent chart conceptualization. Enhance predictive results for future Autodesk model integrations. (video: 29 sec.)

ENHANCED

Create forms with fewer clicks

 

Design forms without having administrator-level permissions or configuring virtual data entry fields. Users can prefill sensor configurations in form designs, or add new virtual sensors on the fly, simplifying the creation of various forms for field measurements and observations.

ENHANCED

Contextual help within analytics

The analytic builder now features contextual help, providing in-app assistance and a detailed function menu for crafting analytic expressions. Simplify the deployment of calculations without special characters in output naming. Enhance analysis and help discover and apply relevant analytic functions to data sets.

NEW

Report archive manager

 

Experience new report organisation by facilitating management of unused exports and reports. The new report archive manager provides effective version control, simplifies data retrieval, declutters old entries, helps prevent accidental duplication, and hides unnecessary reports.

ENHANCED

Historical chart expansion

Historical charts have improved data handling abilities, enabling easy scrolling through multiple years of data and facilitating the monitoring and operation of your water and wastewater network assets. This significant chart enhancement saves time and improves data visualisation across extended time periods. (video: 8 sec.)

NEW

View multiple data sets

To spot anomalies, time gaps, and validate your data, use Info360’s sampling engine to view multiple overlays of all the time sample intervals available. For a given sensor with the charting overlay, view multiple resolutions—raw data, 15 and 30 minutes, hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly. (video: 13 sec.)

NEW

On/off pump toggle switch

Simplify the viewing of pump performance data in scenarios with limited sensors. This feature filters and presents data only when the pump is in 'ON' status, enabling efficient comparisons and independent analysis of each pump's performance and usage against its design curves. (video: 12 sec.)

NEW

GE Proficy historian integration

The GE Proficy historian integration offers OLEDB integration support for easier onboarding and deployment when accessing multiple data sources. View raw data at any time and resolution, enabling additional OLEDB connections so users can get the most out of the data they collect.

NEW

Sensor health

Monitor sensor status, categorised as 'good,' 'fair,' or 'poor,' and visualise a seven-day sensor health trend. The visualisation of sensor health allows users to promptly identify sensors that may need recalibration and offer insight into sensors that may need replacement.

NEW

Heatmaps for sensor visualisation

Heatmaps are a mapping visualisation tool that displays the latest sensor values on the map. Make faster decisions in disruption scenarios with the heatmap’s dynamic colour coding and symbol sizing for intuitive interpretation of geospatial sensor data.

NEW

Create workspaces from templates

Enhance efficiency when getting started and setting up new projects with the ability to reuse previously built workspaces, complete with all configurations and settings. Select the desired sensors to map onto a prebuilt workspace, accelerate start-up time, facilitate previous work, and apply expertise faster. (video: 22 sec.)

NEW

Import GIS data via shapefiles

Improve the speed of your onboarding in Info360 Insight by importing your GIS asset with the new direct import method. Simply drag and drop your shapefile into the import function to utilise relevant geospatial files.

NEW

Workspace quick access links

Enhance shareability and gain ease of access with shortcut links to frequently used analytics, forms, and other workspace components. These internal links within workspaces include images, incident reports, and sensor data exports that open in a new tab for convenient workspace navigation.

NEW

Create analytics without sensor data

Create analytics for non-sensor data-based calculations. Configure process calculations for benchmarking or comparison. Constant value input nodes can transform into time series data streams. The calculation outputs, saved as a virtual sensor, can be used in other analytics or charts.

NEW

Resample data for specific sensors

Users can now resample for a specific time range and selected group of specified sensors. Navigate to the Admin Sensor Configuration, select sensors, choose the time period for resampling, and initiate the resample without having to resample every sensor.

NEW

Notifications for system connections

A new notification hub allows you to view information about calculations, processes, and connection statuses. This includes notifications about disruptions in communication between Info360 Insight and your database, as well as completion notifications for any calculations or processes that you run.

More features of Info360 Insight 2025

Ongoing Info360 Insight features

Template analytics

Create customisable templates for simple and complex custom analytics. Template libraries make it easy to share insights internally or with engineering service providers, streamlining data sharing and increasing collaboration. By scaling expertise and analysis, you can improve efficiency and deliver unique insights. (video: 38 secs)

Inflow and infiltration wastewater analytics

Inflow and infiltration (I&I) wastewater analytics can help you understand wastewater network performance and minimise I&I. Using analytic toolsets on SCADA and IoT monitors, you can find areas where I&I are highest and focus maintenance, inspection and capital planning activities accordingly. (video: 49 secs)

Pump performance analytics

The pump performance toolset now supports booster pumps, letting you assess performance relative to manufacturer specifications. Configure input suction pressures and add fixed corrections for physical offsets of pump sensors. Enhanced pump performance charts include visualisation of all major pump performance metrics. (video: 29 secs)

Connecting to ArcGIS Online

Tank and reservoir analysis now includes candlestick charts, providing a visual of sensor data movements over time and identifying tank and reservoir data trends. Each candle represents opening, closing, high, and low values of the specified period, letting users make informed decisions. (video: 23 sec.)

Candlestick charts

Tank and reservoir analysis now includes candlestick charts, providing a visual of sensor data movements over time and identifying tank and reservoir data trends. Each candle represents opening, closing, high, and low values of the specified period, letting users make informed decisions. (video: 26 sec.)

Compliance-ready reports

With the compliance-ready data export tools and reports feature, automatically integrate data from multiple sources, including SCADA, LIMS, Billing and IoT. Apply real-time data analytics to incoming data streams, reducing manual processing and eliminating spreadsheets. Streamline compliance reporting and minimise time-consuming tasks. (video: 21 secs)

Interactive schematic views

View network facilities in context by uploading current P&IDs, design drawings and other diagrams, and defining your own. Interact with uploaded diagrams and drag and drop to easily tag each facility and diagram with associated live data and analytics for further discovery. (video: 42 sec.)

More statistics for custom analytics

Additional statistic functions are now added to analytics, including improved error handling for easier troubleshooting when validating analytics, the ability to move rate of change calculations with user-specified data points, and a function to compare current to historical data for specified periods. (video: 44 secs)

User inputted GIS spatial data

Info360 Insight continues building on its tools to incorporate and integrate with a variety of GIS data streams. Ingest asset data, ancillary GIS data, service areas or integrations with predefined ESRI feature services, enabling accurate spatial views within dashboards and user workspaces. (video: 24 secs)

Global date range setting

Users can now set a global date range for all components within a workspace, simplifying the task of configuring and managing the date range for each component separately. View any data set, at any interval, at any time with ease and consistency. (video: 30 secs)

Facility image uploader

Users can now set a global date range for all components within a workspace, simplifying the task of configuring and managing the date range for each component separately. View any data set, at any interval, at any time with ease and consistency. (video: 41 secs)

OPC-UA connexion for SCADA integration

The Info360 Insight data connector now supports OPC UA protocol and direct interfacing with OSI PI historians. Simplify integration and configuration with existing SCADA systems and data historians, reducing the time to deployment for users accessing data from multiple sources.

Enhanced data configuration tools

Data upload has been enhanced to allow for streamlined drag and drop of static and flat file data sets, such as .csv files, with data scrubbing functionality to clean data and ensure it is analytic- and business intelligence-ready. (video: 1:31 mins)

User-built custom analytics

You can now create and build custom analytics to incorporate utility- and organisational-specific analytics, enabling additional analysis beyond the extensive library of pre-built tools and analytics. (video: 1:43 mins)

Report on customer impact

Directly identify the number of customers affected by a network incident through built-in simulation tools employing your water model. Understand the impact of the disrupted or offline asset and determine the best resolution scenario based on relative impact to your customer base. (video: 58 secs)

Link to work management tools

Generate activities to manage complaints, events and operator notes. Trace affected customers and track timelines to resolution within your incident management workflow, while linking back to your existing work management tools. (video: 30 secs)

Integrated map views

With integrated map views, get contextual awareness by interacting directly with alerts geospatially on your map. Use an informative properties panel of associated asset data and run location searches with comprehensive assets, sensors and live alerts, while linking from sensor to plot data within your map. (video: 35 secs)

Optimise an action plan

Get activity tracking for customer complaints, sensor alarms and investigations in an organised incident timeline view. Optimise an action plan by modifying outage scenarios, and compare multiple simulations. Stay informed using your incident timeline and map views, built-in dashboards and user-built workspaces. (video: 59 secs)

Enhanced visualisations in workspaces

Expanded visualisation tools enable users to view more comparative analytics within a single dashlet for scenarios such as zonal volume, lift station volume, pump run time and pressure release valve comparisons.

Measure and visualise pump efficiency

Save time and streamline pump performance analysis with enhancements to analytics and visualisation. Enhancements include variable speed pumps with multiple manufacturers’ curves, before and after pump maintenance analysis, and a full view of multiple pump curves and clusters.

Simulation and impact assessment

Use simulation generation to assess impact and what-if scenarios for outage management. Access tracing tools to identify affected customers quickly. The timeline view of all activities associated with resolving the incident provides a common operating picture.

Mapping engine enhancements

The powerful mapping engine now includes sewer networks, letting users view and interact with sewer network assets for sewer network analysis. You can also upload and view GIS data sets. Other enhancements include data visualisation from within the map view and custom map styling options.

Workspace date range setting

You can now change the date range for your entire workspace by enabling the workspace date range for each respective workspace, syncing all visuals to a user-selected time range.

Pump runtime chart

Add a pump runtime chart with purpose-built calculations to your workspace to quickly view the amount of time a single pump or multiple pumps have been running within a given time range.

Create an incident from a map pin

Drop and place a location pin on your map to create an incident directly from the map, adding to the multiple ways to generate an incident within the incident management toolset.

Incident management workflows

Rapidly identify affected customers with a timeline view of all activities associated with resolving the incident. Manage customer complaints, associated events and operator notes. Trace affected customers and track timelines to minimise impact and communicate effectively with customers during an incident event.

Advanced analytics and KPIs

Use purpose-built KPIs for all stakeholders within a water organisation to minimise water loss, non-revenue water usage and energy usage. Improve situational awareness, optimise responses, and minimise customer impact with water-specific data processing and business intelligence tools.

Customisable Workspaces

Visualise live and historical performance data with advanced graphical and tabular reporting tools, configurable to the needs of the user, to inform operational and network performance decision-making. Designed to be used daily, workspaces include mapping, geospatially located sensors, alert summaries and rich data visualisation.

24-7 event monitoring and alerts

Get real-time awareness of system anomalies on raw readings and statistically derived data. Within a single workflow, you can use the incident management toolset to apply sophisticated, easy-to-use analytics. Rapidly respond and scenario plan to mitigate impacts associated with the detected event.

SCADA and IoT integration

Connect any SCADA and IoT data to modelling, simulation and analytics tools. Design workflows fed by direct data connections and monitoring with automated ingest and scrubbing.

Integration with hydraulic models

Update and calibrate hydraulic models more easily through a real-time integration with SCADA and IoT systems. Enjoy a foundation for integrated workflows that tie together analytics and modelling, connecting planning, operations, field crews, management and executive teams across your organisation.